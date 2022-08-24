Xoju Raises $1M Seed Round, Launches in LA

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Xoju is an ultra-premium soju brand launching in the United States on August 27, available exclusively in high-end venues across LA initially.

Xoju is a celebration of Korean culture. It’s the finest soju you can drink. Made in Korea using 100% Korean ingredients & traditional Korean distillation methods. Each bottle of Xoju is handcrafted by crushing, squeezing and fermenting 21 hand picked apples grown in Mungyeong, Korea. The quince is soaked into fermented apple juices to bring out its natural rich aroma.

Xoju is hosting an exclusive launch event on August 27 in LA (Bel Air) with 150 influential leaders, industry folks, and celebrities. The goal of this event is to bring together trailblazers that highlight the mission of Xoju — bring Eastern representation in liquor to the West, and celebrate the legacy of our heritage, bridging the gap between the two cultures.

Soju was born in 14th century Korea, starting with the Joseon Dynasty in 1392, and carries on through today. As one of the oldest spirits in the world, soju has always been a point of celebration at the very heart of Korean culture.

Traditional soju has been passed down for nearly seven centuries. From the start of the Korean War in 1950, through the prohibition in 1965, rice shortages made it nearly impossible to continue distilling soju in its traditional form. As a result, soju was distilled in different ways – from sweet potatoes, tapioca, and many others. By the end of prohibition, the alcohol level of soju was watered down to a very low ABV.

The term “soju” translates to “burned liquor”, because the original form was ~40% alcohol by volume. With Xoju, we’re returning to tradition with 40% ABV, and inviting the whole world to celebrate Korean heritage.

About Xoju, Inc.

Co-founders Daniel Ressler (CEO) and Sisun Lee are proud Korean-Americans who saw the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate their native culture in their current home of Los Angeles. Leah Qin (co-founder) recently joined Xoju’s executive team to lead business development.

Daniel and Sisun worked alongside master distiller and blender, Jong-ki Lee, former Diageo Korea Executive, also known as the “Father of Korean Whisky” to find ways to make soju taste incredibly smooth with Korean agricultural products in standard high ABV format.

Xoju raised $1M USD in seed round. “Our mission is to bring Eastern representation in liquor to the West, celebrate the legacy of our heritage, and bridge the gap in both cultures.” – Daniel Ressler, CEO of Xoju

For More Information:

https://www.xoju.com/