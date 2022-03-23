Yes Way Rosé Expands Popular French Rosé Portfolio with New Blueberry + Lavender Spritz

Los Angeles, Calif.— Yes Way Rosé, the female-owned wine and lifestyle brand that makes one of the most popular French rosés in the country, kicks off spring with the launch of Yes Way Rosé Blueberry + Lavender Spritz, the newest flavor in the brand’s growing low-alcohol spritz portfolio.

Yes Way Rosé’s aromatic and herbaceous Blueberry + Lavender Spritz boasts a crisp and effervescent blend of delicately floral lavender and slightly sweet blueberry inspired by the south of France. Sold in 4-packs, the cans will serve as a perfect addition to celebratory gatherings like bridal showers, rooftop soirées, and poolside hangs.

“Provence has an undeniable charm and magic. Before ever touching down in the region we were obsessed with the area, and it inspired and motivated us to create Yes Way Rosé. With the Blueberry + Lavender Spritz, we really wanted to bottle (or can, rather) the sweetness and beauty of being in southern France,” said Co-Founder Erica Blumenthal.

On the heels of two successful Spritz releases in 2020—Pink Lemonade and Peach + Ginger—the brand will continue its appeal to a wide spectrum of Rosé aficionados and casual enthusiasts alike. After seeing a nearly 50% increase in Spritz sales last year, Yes Way Rosé is growing the franchise to meet modern consumer demand by offering the innovative and refreshing new flavor combination.

The low-calorie, low-alcohol, and low-sugar Yes Way Rosé canned wine spritzers are made with a classic French rosé base and seamlessly integrated with vibrant all-natural flavor extracts and just the right amount of fizzy effervescence.

“We both fell in love with the Blueberry + Lavender flavor, which is as dreamy as it sounds and the perfect addition to our growing Yes Way familé”, said Co-Founder Nikki Huganir.

Delicious on it’s own or as a mixer for an elevated mojito or herb-infused gin sparkler, Yes Way Rosé has carefully created a delightful pick-me-up punctuated by the bliss of Provence.

Yes Way Rosé’s Blueberry Lavender Spritz will retail for 12.99 at select retailers nationwide beginning March 23, 2022.

250 ml cans are sold in 4-packs, 5% alc/vol, 5 grams of sugar per can, 93 calories per can. It’s priced affordably at $12.99 for a 4-pack. Yes Way Rosé Spritzes are available in select retailers nationwide.

About Yes Way Rosé

Yes Way Rosé is a modern wine and lifestyle brand bringing a fresh perspective to the old-school wine category. Founded in 2013 by lifelong friends Erica Blumenthal and Nikki Huganir in New York City, Yes Way Rosé is on a mission to spread humor and joy through high quality rosé that doesn’t take itself too seriouslé.

What began as an online community for fellow lovers of French rosé quickly exploded into a widespread lifestyle brand that led to Erica + Nikki’s ultimate dream turned realité when they released the first vintage of their namesake wine in 2018. Today, Yes Way Rosé is the #1 French canned rosé wine, #2 sparkling French rosé and #4 best-selling French rosé in America.

For More Information:

https://yeswayrose.com/