1800 Tequila Debuts New Campaign Featuring 10-Time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Award-Winning Global Latin Superstar Ozuna, and Director Ricky Saiz

JERSEY CITY, N.J.— 1800 Tequila, the world’s most awarded tequila brand, launches a new transformative campaign that celebrates the best taste in tequila and in life. The campaign is directed by filmmaker and photographer Ricky Saiz and features 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Carmelo Anthony and award-winning global Latin superstar Ozuna, who come together as the brand’s newest tastemakers.

The campaign consists of a collection of cinematic style films directed by visual storyteller Ricky Saiz, who was previously at the helm of music videos for Beyoncé, including Beyoncé: Yoncé and The Carters: Apeshit. Each campaign storyline centers around the brand’s ultra-premium expression, 1800 Cristalino, as the catalyst that transforms everyday moments into tasteful next-level experiences across music, sports and art.

Barbershop: The first spot takes place in a barber shop starring global Latin superstar Ozuna. He patiently waits in a styling chair as his hairdresser pours him a glass of 1800 Cristalino. Capturing the attention of everyone in the salon, Ozuna spins around in his chair with a glass of 1800 Cristalino in hand and a grin on his face. The shop ambience immediately levels up to a party with customers and hairdressers raising a glass to celebrate the best in taste.

Courtside 1800: The second spot stars 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Carmelo Anthony, sitting courtside and enjoying a basketball game. Carmelo nods to the sideline waiter for a neat serving of the brand’s ultra-premium expression, 1800 Cristalino. The eye-catching crystal bottle draws in the attention of the arena. As Carmelo reaches for a glass, his team makes the winning shot into a crystallized basketball hoop. He commemorates the victorious moment with a toast with friends around him.

Created by 72andSunny, this is the brand’s first campaign produced by the agency since their appointment as creative agency of 1800 Tequila in 2022.

“As the most awarded tequila in the world, 1800 Tequila is passionate about representing the best taste in tequila and in life,” says Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. “Tequila is the fastest growing spirits category in the U.S., and as the leader in super premium sales, we know our consumers are choosing 1800 because of our liquid superiority and our passion for meaningful collaboration with a range of cultural tastemakers. We toast to 72andSunny, our new creative agency of record, our collaborators Carmelo Anthony and Ozuna, and Ricky Saiz, our campaign director, for elevating the 1800 Cristalino experience for drinkers.”

To physically showcase how 1800 Tequila transforms everyday moments to next-level experiences in culture, the brand created a pop-up and online “1800 Taste Tiendita” celebrating the heritage and creativity of Mexican and Mexican-American emerging artists with an array of 1800-inspired custom items. These items were sold at the 1800 Taste Tiendita pop-up on May 3 in Los Angeles and are now available for consumer purchase for a limited time on 1800TasteTiendita.com.

The new 1800 Tequila “Taste is Everything” campaign series will begin to air on May 3 and be displayed across TV, digital, social, out-of-home advertisements, and in-store.

About 1800 Tequila

1800 Tequila, the world’s most awarded tequila and the #1 super premium tequila brand in the U.S., is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico. Named after the year of origin, 1800 Tequila has never wavered from its original formula and distillation process. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority, deep-rooted Mexican heritage and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of the centuries-old Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico.

1800 Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by JC Master Distribution Limited. 2023 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

Source: Based on awards received by 1800 from Academia Mexicana del Tequila, A.C., Diosa Mayahual, SFWSC, and IWSC between 2001 and 2022

Source: Nielsen Total US xAOC+Liqour+Conv 3-25-22

About 72andSunny

72andSunny is a global marketing agency who creates possibilities and growth for the world’s most ambitious brands. With offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney, 72andSunny leads with unparalleled strategy, disruptive creativity, and is driven to expand and diversify the creative class. 72andSunny has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for two years in a row and is a two-time “Agency of the Year” winner for Advertising Age and Adweek.

For More Information:

https://www.1800tequila.com/