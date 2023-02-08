A Symphony of Aged Perfection: Yéyo Tequila Launches Limited Edition Reposado

Imagine a tequila that’s been aging in a single dark rum barrel, absorbing its complex flavors and aromas like a sponge. That’s exactly what Yéyo has created with their limited-edition Reposado, a one-of-a-kind spirit that will take your taste buds on a flavor adventure.

Yéyo, known for its innovative distillation processes, has taken a departure from the conventional use of ex-whisky or bourbon barrels for aging used by most tequila brands. Instead, Yéyo has chosen to age their Tequila Reposado in single Colombian White Oak dark rum barrels, flown in especially for this unique aging technique.

At Yéyo, the pursuit of excellence extends beyond just the choice of barrel. The team infuses their fermentation process with a touch of musical magic, playing classical music for a total of 190 hours. This unique approach is based on the belief that the yeast’s expression of aroma is enhanced by the influence of sound frequency and intensity. The result is a relaxed and refined tequila, with a touch of musical elegance.

After aging in these individual barrels for up to 10 months, only a small number of the distillate barrels are selected by Master Distiller Sergio Cruz for release each year. This year, 12 barrels have been chosen, and each bottle from one of these barrels is marked with a handwritten timestamp and bottle number on the label.

Retailers are also invited to select their own barrel for their store and schedule a visit with the Yéyo team to tour the distillery and sample the tequila from each barrel before it’s bottled. Yéyo will include a signed barrel head, images, and video of the bottling, making this a truly unique experience for both the retailer and the consumer.

And what does this symphony of aged perfection taste like, you ask? The finished product is rich and refined, with a complex aroma of cooked agave, vanilla, tropical fruit, and spice notes. It’s the perfect sipping tequila, bottled at 80 proof (40% ABV) and free of additives.

With only 500 cases available this year, the SRP of a 750mL bottle is priced at $64.99-$69.99, and will be available in California, Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, and online in the U.S.

About Yéyo Tequila

Yéyo Tequila is a proud product of three generations of tequila producers from the picturesque town of Arandas in Jalisco, Mexico. The red, volcanic soil and ideal rainfall conditions in the Highlands of the “golden triangle” region make it the perfect place to grow the finest blue agaves in the world. Master Distiller Sergio Cruz, a legendary figure in the tequila industry, has crafted Yéyo to perfection, resulting in a bold and distinctive flavor that is perfect for sipping straight or mixing in your favorite cocktails.

For More Information:

https://www.yeyotequila.com/our-story