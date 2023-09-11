Batch 206 Distillery Changes Name to Old Log Cabin Distillery with New Ownership

SEATTLE – Batch 206 Distillery quietly changed hands to new ownership in late 2022. New owner and co-president John Fisk is thrilled to announce the launch of the distillery and rebrand of Old Log Cabin Bourbon Whiskey in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood. Fisk bought Old Log Cabin Distillery with business partner Andy Heily, who currently sits as President and CEO of Tukwila based the Krusteaz Company. The two have extensive experience growing successful companies around the Pacific Northwest, including Heily’s investment of Oregon based Bull Run Distilling.

In addition to the new ownership team, Old Log Cabin Distillery has retained the services of industry veterans, including distiller Ben Capdevielle, formerly of Big Gin, and Batch 206 Distillery’s original CFO and founder, Daleen Steichen.

“We have fantastic talent in our team, amazing facilities and location, keen business acumen, and of course the key piece, a delicious spirit with an endearing legacy,” Fisk said.

The Old Log Cabin legacy referred to is made in reverence to E.G. Booz, the original founder of Old Log Cabin Whiskey, a legendary brand first distilled in the 1860s. With a rather high malt mash bill at 66% corn, 20% malted barley and 14% rye, the current recipe of Old Log Cabin Bourbon Whiskey is now aged in seasoned barrels and bottled at the distillery in Seattle.

“I’ve spent the last 15 years working as a distiller in Seattle,” said Capdevielle. “I am honored to be part of the Old Log Cabin team. We’re excited to see what we can do with the newfound momentum.”

Old Log Cabin Bourbon Whiskey, the flagship spirit, will be available for purchase September 23rd. The tasting room will open early from 1 pm to 9 pm and guests can sample the spirit neat, or opt for a cocktail in the distillery’s cozy Log Cabin centric tasting room and space.

In addition to the tasting room, Old Log Cabin Distillery will be available to host private events for intimate groups to larger gatherings, and has three separate spaces that will be made available to guests. A calendar of classes and tours will begin in winter 2023, boasting spirit education with special guests.

Old Log Cabin Bourbon Whiskey will be available in 750 mL bottles for retail at Old Log Cabin Distillery tasting room in Seattle. For updates, as well as details of the release and pre-sale, follow Old Log Cabin on Instagram and Facebook, or visit the website at oldlogcabin.com.

About Old Log Cabin Distillery

Old Log Cabin Bourbon Whiskey was first poured in the mid-19th century, and gained national acclaim during Prohibition and beyond. Today, Old Log Cabin Distillery carries the spirit of American ingenuity forward, with availability throughout Washington State. Old Log Cabin Distillery is located in the Seattle neighborhood of Interbay, and has a tasting room that is open to the public. Visit oldlogcabin.com to learn more about visiting and Old Log Cabin Distillery’s role as stewards of a legendary spirit.

