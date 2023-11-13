Botanery Barn Distilling Introduces Revivalist Garden Gin

Botanery Barn Distilling, producers of award-winning craft spirits, announced the launch of Revivalist Garden Gin. Revivalist was created by gin connoisseur Brendan Bartley, the world-renowned Head Bartender and Beverage Director at Bathtub Gin in NYC and LA.

Unlike other gins that flavor bomb with one ingredient, too many ingredients, or artificial ingredients, Bartley’s vision was an all-natural, sustainably produced gin with a balanced, well-rounded palate using unique botanicals. Each plant was specifically selected for its ethno-botanical roots — the cultural practice of using plants for functional, spiritual, and culinary purposes. He melds the earthiness of ashwagandha, citrusy notes from lemon verbena leaf, floral notes from rose hips, subtle stone-fruit sweetness from plum, and nuttiness from hemp seed into an elegant and versatile gin.

“These are botanicals with purpose,” said Co-owner Scott Avellino. “There has always been a gap in the market for the wellness-oriented consumer. Sure, this is still alcohol, but it’s for the person who enjoys a great cocktail but doesn’t want the additives, sugar, and artificial flavor stealthily hiding in many spirits but not listed on the label. We had those consumers in mind during the planning, distilling, and packaging of the product.”

After perfecting the product for two years, Avellino, along with his brother and partner Don Avellino, and advisor/spirits guru Steve Luttmann, hired the Portland, Oregon-based brand design firm Sandstrom Partners to assist with the packaging.

“You’ve never tasted gin like this before because there’s never been a gin like this before,” said Luttmann. “This is a super-premium spirit made in a completely unique way that should reach a certain level of customer who doesn’t currently have access to gin like our Garden Gin. Brendan has been with the company since the beginning, and he really outdid himself with this new product.”

While retailer distribution will begin in 2024, the new product will first be available in Pennsylvania and direct-to-consumer in 44 states. The 700 ml bottle retails for $39.99.

About Botanery Barn Distilling

Revivalist Garden Gin is distilled at Botanery Barn Distilling 350 Warwick Road in Elverson, PA. An historic renovated barn dating back to the 1860s houses the distillery, bar, and restaurant. Some of the botanicals for the gin are grown on the site’s eight bucolic acres.

For More Information:

https://www.revivalistgin.com/