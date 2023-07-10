Breakthru Beverage Group and William Grant & Sons USA Renew Partnership

Breakthru Beverage Group and William Grant & Sons USA announced that they have signed an agreement on a new five-year partnership, building on the two companies’ strong history of success. Breakthru will maintain their representation of the William Grant & Sons premium portfolio of award-winning brands across the majority of their U.S. footprint, while continuing to leverage their best-in-class capabilities to drive both businesses forward.

“Breakthru has been a steadfast partner for us, true brand builders who routinely deliver above our expectations,” said Paul Basford, President and Managing Director, William Grant & Sons USA. “They continue to display an excellent understanding of our route-to-consumer strategy and have demonstrated a strong growth plan for our brands which only reinforced our confidence in their system. Like William Grant, Breakthru is a family operated company whose culture and values align harmoniously with ours, including a belief in flawless execution, collaboration, innovation and integrity.”

William Grant & Sons noted Breakthru’s ongoing investments in technology and digital capabilities that convert data to game-changing business intelligence as well as their dedicated National Accounts team among the reasons for the renewed partnership, which will span 14 markets. Breakthru remains committed to being the most valued and accessible distribution partner to work with while aggressively advancing the company in a consumer-focused and digital world.

“We’re proud of our relationship with William Grant & Sons USA, having built a cadence of outpacing the rest of the U.S. becoming their top-performing wholesale partner,” said Tom Bené, Breakthru Beverage Group President and CEO. “We remain deeply committed to providing a high level of service to our partners and to investing in the tools, capabilities and brand-building needed to win in this consumer-centric market. William Grant’s premium portfolio and investment behind their brands speaks for itself, and we look forward to continuing to serve as their partner finding new and innovative ways to bring their legendary portfolio to even more consumers.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy.

For More Information:

https://www.williamgrant.com/