Breakthru Beverage Group Names Chris Sperling Executive Vice President, Wisconsin

Breakthru Beverage Group announced the appointment of Chris Sperling to the role of Executive Vice President, Breakthru Wisconsin. He previously served as VP, Sales – Elite Division for Breakthru South Carolina. Sperling will work with Region President, Central U.S. Cristina Desmond to oversee all aspects of the business, ensure efficient operations and deliver strong performance. This will include propelling the market’s digital and eCommerce growth on BREAKTHRU NOW, executing on strategic priorities and proactively driving local growth opportunities.

“Chris joined Breakthru South Carolina at the onset of the pandemic and quickly proved himself to be an effective and high-performing leader under some of the most challenging market conditions we have experienced,” said Desmond. “His ability to develop and motivate inclusive teams, business acumen and capacity to deliver on behalf of our partners make him the leader we need in this legacy market. We welcome Chris to the Central Region and look forward to seeing his impact in Wisconsin.”

Sperling joined Breakthru in March 2020 as a division sales director, where he launched the market’s Aspect Fine Wine strategy and achieved double digit growth YoY for multiple years, before moving into the VP, Sales role. In this role, he helped launch a new sales division and structure for the market and drove significantly higher associate engagement in companywide initiatives. Before joining Breakthru, Sperling held several roles with Breakthru affiliate Connecticut Distributors Incorporated (CDI), leading sales teams and effectively executing supplier strategies.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com/