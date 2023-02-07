Breckenridge Distillery Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Third Edition of Sexy Motor Oil Whiskey

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.— Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Breckenridge Distillery–the world’s highest, and one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., announced the third edition of Sexy Motor Oil, a limited release beer-barreled whiskey. Following last year’s release, this year’s rendition of Sexy Motor Oil was aged in barrels from Breckenridge Brewery to bring unique flavors of tropical banana and apple emanating over a layer of floral dark chocolate, caramel, and honey.

By aging Sexy Motor Oil in beer barrels used by Breckenridge Brewery for 10-13 months, the whiskey is able to pick up and mingle with flavors from the beer that had previously been in the barrels. The whiskey is then brought to the ideal proof by the team at the distillery, which for this edition comes to a 109.5 proof. The limited-edition Sexy Motor Oil will be available for purchase at Breckenridge Distillery and the Breckenridge Distillery Tasting Room on Main Street in Breckenridge, Colorado, starting February 10, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to continue our tradition of exchanging barrels with Breckenridge Brewery to release another fabulous whiskey,” said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “Playing with the barrels from the brewery allows us to create new flavors, particularly the sweet flavors our customers love like fruits, chocolate, caramel and honey.”

Breckenridge Distillery and Breckenridge Brewery are no strangers to barrel exchange programs. In October of last year, the two iconic Breckenridge businesses released the second Buddy Pass barrel exchange program–an Imperial Stout Cask Finished Whiskey and Whiskey-Barrel Aged Oatmeal Stout Beer–that is now available nationwide.

Visit Breckenridge Distillery locations to pick up a bottle of this year’s limited edition Sexy Motor Oil to gift on Valentine’s Day.

About Breckenridge Distillery

The Breckenridge Distillery is based in Breckenridge, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. Founded in 2008, the Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is most widely known for its blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. Their Breckenridge Bourbon is one of the most highly awarded craft bourbons in the US.

The Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 5x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge Gin was named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the countries Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as you learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery opened its doors in 1990 in the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado. What started as a small brewpub has grown into one of the largest breweries in the U.S. The original brewery still serves its craft beer and delicious pub fare at a high altitude. The production brewery outside of Denver sends beer to 49 states and offers tours, dining, and a welcoming Colorado beer garden experience. With a focus on balanced, approachable, and interesting beer, the brewery’s portfolio contains classics like Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, Agave Wheat, Strawberry Sky, and Hop Peak IPA, along with a variety of specialty beers that include seasonals, barrel-aged beers, the Brewery Lane Series, and a nitrogen-charged canned series.

