BuzzBallz Cocktails Expands Portfolio With Limited Edition Pornstar Martini Variant for UK Market

BuzzBallz Cocktails is adding a bold new flavour to its popular premixed drinks range with a premium, limited edition flavour for the UK market – Pornstar Martini.

A modern classic, featuring top quality vodka and passion fruit juice this fun cocktail creation is set to be a real hit over the summer months and beyond.

At 13.5% abv, it’s a bar strength offering, expertly blended to create a smooth, seductive, still cocktail with a tropical twist and a zingy finish. Passion fruit coloured, it can be enjoyed straight from the can or served over ice, garnished with a wedge of lime, or with the classic prosecco chaser on the side.

This takes the BuzzBallz Cocktails range to seven variants in total, including Choc Tease, Tequila ‘Rita, Strawberry ‘Rita, Lotta Colada, Chili Mango and Espresso Martini.?All are available to the convenience / retail / wholesale sector now.

Research from Google data revealed the Pornstar Martini was the UK’s second most searched for cocktail with a monthly volume search of 80,600*.

David Relph, Country Manager UK and Ireland, says:

“Pornstar Martini cocktail arrives just in time for the bumper summer season. The popularity of the Pornstar Martini endures in the UK and we know it’s dangerously drinkable especially over summer as garden parties, meet ups in the park, BBQs, pizza nights and on the go occasions spike.

“Our take on this super-stylish cocktail is a bold and daring drink, with bar-strength abv and we’re confident it will be a firm favourite among cocktail fans and those looking for quality RTDs made with premium ingredients.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure a balanced combination of flavours and it certainly packs our signature BuzzBallz punch. It’s a celebration of flavour bringing an element of fun with a fruity kick – perfect as a summertime sipper.”

David continues:

“There’s a clear trend for higher strength, premium, premixed cocktail RTDs for at-home consumption and consumers are looking for simple, versatile, great-tasting serves that bring excitement to occasions.”

In addition, an eye-catching range of 12 packs with convenient shelf-ready packaging launched in April featuring a tear-off section for ease of in-store presentation, bringing a pop of colour to drinks fixtures, aisles and chillers.

To enhance in-store theatre and purchase appeal, it is offers retailers bright, branded POS, including free-standing display units, wall-mounted fixtures, counter and chiller racks, signage and shelf talkers.

Made with premium spirits, real fruit juice, natural flavours and ingredients, BuzzBallz Cocktails are crafted to a high standard.? The consumer strategy is to target 25 to 40 year olds, living in urban areas, who enjoy socialising with friends while on the go, in the garden or park, and on their way to parties, events and festivals.

Pornstar Martini comes in cases of 24 x 200ml balls.

All balls are 13.5 per cent ABV with an RRP of £3.99 each.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzballz.com/uki/