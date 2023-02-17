Cenote Tequila releases Cenote Ahumado Tequila, an inspired small-batch tequila innovation that revives historic methods used by original tequileros of roasting agave pinas over a woodfire. The resulting Ahumado 100% Blue Weber Agave reposado combines the best tequila methods with a mezcal-inspired roasting method that presents a unique smokey flavor profile.

This one-of-a-kind 100% blue weber agave spirit is roasted under the supervision member of the Board of Directors of Mujeres del Mezcal y Maguey de Mexico, Eleana Nunez, before Master Distiller Arturo Fuentes, the inspired innovator at the state-of-the-art Finos Distillery, employs modern fermentation and distilling with exceptional quality control to yield a tequila worthy of the Cenote name. “With blueprints from ancient mezcal pit ovens, we leveraged insight from generational mezcal producers to recreate this very special Cenote Ahumado pit oven. Once it was built, I continued to collaborate during the cooking and production process to bring you this unique variety,” says Nunez

Cenote Ahumado is rested in oak barrels for more than 2 months to develop additional character, mellows in flavor, and blooms into a beautiful, golden color. Aromas of hickory, smoke, clover, honey, and ginger, this spirit is mysterious and complex and highlights dark caramel, fire-roasted peppers, cinnamon, and toasted coconut on the palate.

The black bottle design visually emphasizes the smoke-forward rich agave flavor inside the bottle. Atop the bottle is pina, an homage to the heart of the agave plant, complete with a copper clasp which makes opening the bottle a special experience.

Master Distiller Arturo Fuentes, the godfather of tequila, and Master Blender Alejandro Garcia Páez created the taste profile. “We are inspired by tradition and the master tequileros who paved the way. We wanted to present an offering that brings the best of both worlds, highlighting tequila and mezcal traditions and showcasing the best of Mexico creating an innovative, smoky reposed Tequila,” says Garcia.

Cenote Tequila Ahumado is available nationwide via select retailers at $75.99 for 750ml.

About Cenote Tequila

Part of Stoli Group, one of the world’s leading premium spirits businesses, Cenote™ Tequila is an ultra-premium 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila inspired by the purity of the natural wonders of cenotes in the Yucatán Peninsula nourishing connection between people, earth and higher ideals. Cenote™ Tequila has a complex flavor profile that balances fragrant cooked agave with delicate wood notes and is a result of the diligent craftsmanship of Master Blender Alejandro Garcia. Cenote Tequila is a “Green Leaf” certified facility. Available in their core range, Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Cristalino, as well as innovations: Cenote Green Orange Tequila and Cenote Ahumado Tequila.

For More Information:

http://tequilacenote.com/