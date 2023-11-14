Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal Unveils Limited-Edition Contraluz 11:11

New York, NY – Mexican-based global spirits company Casa Lumbre, known for its innovative and award-winning spirits, debuts Contraluz 11:11 Mezcal Reposado, a limited-edition expression of Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal. As the 1st Cristalino Mezcal, Contraluz continues to lead the category in innovation and luxury by now bringing its liquid to Japanese Sakura casks. A first for the category – Contraluz 11:11 reinforces how refinement and decadence can be delivered within an authentic and complex mezcal foundation.

Contraluz 11:11’s contemporary maturation process produces an exceptional liquid that strikes a unique balance between the light smoke of the cooked agave and the inviting indulgence from the Japanese cherry wood (Sakura). Made from 100% Maguey Espadín, Contraluz 11:11 is a Reposado that has been matured for 11 months and 11 days in American oak bourbon barrels and Sakura casks. Like Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal, Contraluz 11:11 is masterfully crafted to refine the smokey notes brought on by the cooked agave making way for the cherry wood’s decadent floral notes. The result is an inviting taste of cooked agave, citrus, vanilla, and floral cherry blossoms, with hints of wood, light smoke, and fruity notes in the aftertaste.

“Contraluz 11:11 is the latest example of how we believe craft, quality and innovation can all exist for a new expanded generation of mezcal drinkers. We push ourselves to experiment with different tastes, textures and inspiration from around the world,” said Ivan Saldaña, Casa Lumbre Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

Its name – Contraluz 11:11 – is an invitation to appreciate the best moments in life. Inspired by the popular 11:11 timestamp, its name captures a finite moment in time and encourages mezcal drinkers to raise a glass to the here and now. This philosophy is one that is deeply personal to partner and investor, global superstar Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma). The importance of this number and what it stands for is what helped inspire the 11-month, 11-day maturation process and ultimately is the reason behind the name of the new expression.

“For me, 11:11 is a reminder to be present and live in the moment. Contraluz was built on celebrating all of life’s special moments, so I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting endeavor where we continue to raise the bar for special occasions and toast to ‘A Life in Contraluz’”, said Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma).

In addition to the rich and distinctive taste, the eye-catching dark crystal bottle is a nod to the original Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal design, showcasing a textured look that pays homage to mezcal’s raw material, the agave heart or piña.

This new limited-edition expression of Contraluz will only have 270 bottles available in the U.S. in 2023 – making it the perfect holiday gift for luxury agave spirits drinkers. These limited quantities will be available across select on and off-premise accounts in the U.S. in Florida, California, New York, and Texas, and nationally online in select states at MezcalContraluz.com or reservebar.com.

About Casa Lumbre:

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

For more information about Casa Lumbre, please visit casalumbre.com and @casalumbrespirits on Instagram.

