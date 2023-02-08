El Hempe Terpene-Infused Tequila Cocktails Signs on Honolulu-Based Cherry Co. for Distribution Throughout Hawaii

Honolulu, HI – Fast-growing terpene-infused tequila cocktail brand El Hempe today announced it has signed with Honolulu-based Cherry Co. Ltd. as its distributor throughout the Hawaiian Islands, according to El Hempe CEO Tony Bash.

“We’re extremely excited to break into the Hawaiian market,” Bash said. “We already know the younger drinkers throughout the Hawaiian Islands will love our terpene-infused tequila seltzers. Visitors and tourists coming to the Islands will remember the fun and vibes of Hawaii and associate El Hempe with that experience.”

Cherry Co. endeavors to bridge the culinary cultures of Japan and Hawaii, and in the process, display its leadership abilities in its business field. The firm strives to acquire exciting, new products for its customers.

“We are pleased to have El Hempe’s tequila cocktails in our beverage portfolio,” Cherry Co. General Manager Seiji Sugiyama said. “We look forward to seeing these innovative products in the mainstream market.”

El Hempe, which was developed to be the bridge between cannabis and spirits, employs botanical terpenes to replicate the nose of cannabis without THC in its tequila beverages. The company will offer Hawaii tequila lovers three different alcoholic seltzers:

• Lemon & Lime OG Kush, a refreshing tequila seltzer with a noticeably stony aroma; 5% APV, 100 calories

• Mixed Berry OG Kush, a bubbly berry seltzer with the smell of a fresh bong hit; 5% APV, 100 calories

• Hibiscus Durban Poison, a sparkling cocktail with a tropical, hibiscus flavor and exotic cannabis nose; 8% APV, 150 calories

All El Hempe products are sold in four-packs of 12 oz. cans. El Hempe’s tequila supplier is Familia Orendain, Tequila, MX.

About El Hempe

The El Hempe brand is helmed by Tony Bash, former CEO of cannabis copacker Form Factory and longtime VP for LiDestri Food & Drink. Former Brown Forman and LiDestri senior executive Joe Ragazzo serves as Chief Revenue Officer, and LA-based Efrain Romo, who was instrumental in launching the wildly popular Cazadores Tequila brand, is Chief Marketing Officer.

El Hempe terpene-infused cocktails are available throughout California, Oregon, Nevada, where tequila and cannabis are particularly popular, and now Wisconsin and Hawaii. The company will announce further expansion throughout 2023.

For More Information:

https://www.el-hempe.com/