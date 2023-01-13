Fishers Island Lemonade Announces New Vermont Distribution Partner

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Fishers Island Lemonade, America’s craft lemonade canned cocktail, has partnered with Farrell Distributing in Vermont, in response to the state easing restrictions around spirits-based beverages. A recent bill passed by the Vermont legislature now allows spirits-based beverages that are 12 percent alcohol or less to be distributed by private-sector wholesalers and sold in the state’s nearly 1,000 grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations. The brand is looking forward to expansion opportunities in Vermont, and confident that Farrell Distributing will widen availability of Fishers Island Lemonade to consumers in the state.

This change in legislation signals what is ahead for the ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. Traditionally, spirits-based RTD beverages face more limited distribution in states where liquor laws don’t allow for wider distribution. Spirit-based RTDs are growing tremendously and have become the #1 fastest growing segment of all alcohol beverages. With demand for premium, spirits-based drinks at an all time high, Fishers Island Lemonade expects more states to adopt similar legislation as Vermont and create further growth of the RTD category.

“When I started Fishers Island Lemonade nearly a decade ago, it was a challenge to navigate distribution, with a lot of gray area around where spirits-based canned cocktails fit within laws state-by-state,” said Bronya Shillo, founder and CEO of Fishers Island Lemonade. “This remains a challenge today, but it’s very encouraging to see the Vermont legislature expand opportunities for spirit-based RTDs; it’s a win for Fishers, and we are thrilled to be working with Farrell Distributing to increase our distribution footprint in the great state of Vermont.”

“We’ve seen firsthand how eager consumers are to try RTD beverages, especially those made with premium spirits like Fishers Island Lemonade,” said Mark Moore, Portfolio Director of Farrell Distributing. “Vermont’s expansion of distribution gets us excited for future growth of the spirits-based RTD segment, with access now similar to how consumers purchase beer or wine.”

The recipe for the original Fishers Island Lemonade was inspired by the signature house cocktail, the “Fishers,” served at The Pequot Inn which Bronya’s family owned and operated on Fishers Island, New York. It was there that Bronya had the visionary idea to package the Fishers Island Lemonade cocktail and put it in a can, allowing fans to take the delicious and distinctly flavorful cocktail – always made with premium, real spirits – with them wherever they went, bringing on the beginnings of the ready-to-drink category.

The Fishers Island Lemonade family has earned Platinum, Double Gold and Consumer’s Choice Award at the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold at the 2022 Beverage Tasting Institute Spirits Review and was recognized by IMPACT as a ‘Hot Prospect’ brand for three consecutive years in a row.

Fishers Island Lemonade is now distributed in Vermont through Farrell Distributing, and consumers can find the brand in a wider variety of retail locations, including grocery and convenience stores.

The complete Fishers Island Lemonade portfolio is gluten-free and available direct-to-consumer across the United States and on Drizly in Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Fishers Island Lemonade Original (9% ABV), Spiked Tea (7% ABV), Pink Flamingo (7% ABV) are line priced with an SRP of $15.99 for a 4-pack of cans, Fishers Fizz (5% ABV) has an SRP of $12.99 for a 4-pack of cans, the Variety 8-pack has an SRP of $27.99.

Fishers Island Lemonade is recognized as America’s Craft Lemonade Canned Cocktail, winning dozens of awards including the 2021 Shanken Hot Prospects Award for a third year in a row, a testament to its one-of-a-kind taste profile and commitment to quality ingredients. Launched in 2014 by female-founder Bronya Shillo, Fishers Island Lemonade is inspired by the signature house cocktail, the “Fishers,” served for decades at The Pequot Inn, which Bronya’s family owned and operated on Fishers Island, NY. It was there, that while working as a bartender, Bronya had the visionary idea to package the Fishers Island Lemonade cocktail in a can, allowing fans to take the delicious and distinctly flavorful cocktail with them to best enjoy in their happy place, wherever that may be. All-natural ingredients, premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey are the base for the full-flavor family of craft lemonade cocktails, which now includes Fishers Island Lemonade Original (9% ABV), Fishers Spiked Tea (7% ABV), Fishers Pink Flamingo (7% ABV), Fishers Fizz (5% ABV) and Fishers Island Spirit Pops (7% ABV). Since the brand’s inception, Fishers Island Lemonade has been committed to giving back to the community through partnerships with several local New England philanthropic organizations and support of environmental cleanup efforts.

