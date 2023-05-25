Flecha Azul Tequila Expands Global Footprint

DALLAS, Texas— Flecha Azul Tequila, the additive-free and authentically-crafted spirit backed by actor, producer and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg, announces a global expansion into Canada, marking complete availability across North America.

Ahead of the announcement, Flecha Azul Tequila co-founder and professional golfer Abraham Ancer commented, “When Aron [Marquez] and I started Flecha Azul, we never thought we’d see such overwhelming support. It’s been an amazing journey and watching our brand grow so quickly has been incredible. We can’t wait to continue sharing with the rest of the world.

Flecha Azul Tequila is one of the only new to world tequilas with authentic Mexican roots. The tequila is crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave that’s always harvested at full maturity and produced according to traditional methods at the iconic Orendain Distillery.

Kyle Stein, President of WES Brands and responsible for leading Flecha Azul’s international distribution, said “We are thrilled to be bringing our ultra-premium, additive-free tequila to Canadian consumers. Canada is now the 4th largest import market for Tequila globally and will be a major priority for Flecha Azul moving forward.”

Flecha Azul Blanco, Reposado and Añejo are now available for purchase across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

About Flecha Azul Tequila

Co-founded in 2019 by Aron Marquez and Abraham Ancer, who wanted to create an authentic, additive-free tequila like the ones they’d enjoyed back home. Mark Wahlberg joined the team in 2022 to help bring the craft product worldwide. Flecha Azul is crafted at Orendain Distillery (Nom 1110), following the same traditional methods they’ve followed since 1884. Currently available in the United States, Flecha Azul’s current offerings include Blanco $44.99, Reposado $54.99, Anejo $64.99, Cristalino $99.00 and Extra Anejo $339.99

About WES Brands

Founded in 2021, WES Brands develops, markets, and sells innovative brands in the beverage alcohol category. The entrepreneurial and employee-owned company pairs high-potential brands in expanding categories with brand partners to drive awareness. The portfolio currently includes Flecha Azul Tequila and BSB Flavored Whiskey with new innovations to come.

For More Information:

https://flechaazultequila.com/