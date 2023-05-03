Flybird Cocktails Releases New Line of Ready-To-Party Fiesta Shots Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo

NAPA, Calif.— Flybird Cocktails, a leader in the premium, ready-to-serve cocktail category, announces the debut of Flybird Fiesta Shots, a new single-serve format sold in packs of four. Made in Mexico from 100% Blue Weber Agave wine and all-natural fruit flavors, the premium freezer-friendly shots are packaged in 2-ounce reusable double shot glasses and contain 20% ABV. Available in four unique flavors including: Lime & Roasted Jalapeño, Passion Fruit & Tajín, Piña & Papaya, and Strawberry & Guava, Flybird Fiesta Shots make history as the first-ever agave wine-based product to be packaged and marketed in a shot-based format.

“As the ready-to-serve wine-based cocktail category evolves, we aim to be at the forefront of innovation. Flybird Fiesta Shots are a great example of the next evolution of our 120-year-old family company,” said Donny Sebastiani, Proprietor, Don Sebastiani & Sons. “Flybird is all about bringing happy hour home. For parties, favors, tailgates, and beyond, Flybird Fiesta Shots offers a delicious new fiesta-friendly shot format to share and enjoy an authentic Flybird experience.”

With sales up 42% in the last 13 weeks*, Flybird continues to win over consumers with its flagship Baja Lime and Strawberry Margaritas, as well as with new and innovative product entries like Flybird Fiesta Shots and Flybird Spicy Tamarind Mangonada, which launched in last year. Most recently, Flybird was recognized as an Impact Hot Prospect Award recipient for the second year running, an industry honor that recognizes up-and-coming brands poised to become household names in the years ahead.

Flybird Fiesta Shots joins Flybird’s portfolio of six, 750ml margaritas (Baja Lime, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Watermelon Cucumber, Blood Orange, and Prickly Pear); four, 750ml cocktails (Paloma, Piña Colada, Mojito, and Mangonada); and three, 250ml can 4-packs (Baja Lime Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, and Mangonada).

Rolling out in select markets across the country this spring, Flybird Fiesta Shots (SRP: $13.99) are also available for direct-to-consumer purchase online at store.flybirdcocktails.com.

*Nielsen Scan Data +42%, last 13 wks ending 2/25/2023

About Flybird Cocktails

An expression for all of those who embody the brand’s slightly rebellious nature, Flybird Cocktails is designed to deliver authentic, vibrant cocktails in a ready-to-serve format. Launched in 2019 by Don Sebastiani & Sons, Flybird is 100% Blue Weber Agave wine-based, gluten-free, and made with all natural ingredients. Featuring a lineup of bold, delicious flavors Flybird Cocktails are bartender free – simply twist, pour over ice, and enjoy.

About Don Sebastiani & Sons

Rooted in tradition, driven by innovation, and headquartered in the Napa Valley, Don Sebastiani & Sons makes and markets a robust portfolio of adult beverages, including the leading premium ready-to-drink margarita in the United States, Flybird, imported from Jalisco, Mexico and made with 100% Blue Weber Agave. Donny Sebastiani is fourth-generation proprietor of this family-owned and run business.

For More Information:

https://flybirdcocktails.com/