Green Light Distribution Secures New Investment from SixSibs Capital

DALLAS, Texas— Green Light Distribution, a leading distributor of small and mid-sized wine and craft spirits brands, announced a new minority growth equity investment led by SixSibs Capital, a Milwaukee-based family-owned private investment company.

Leveraging the founders’ experience as a supplier and wholesaler, Green Light was founded in 2019 to provide a premium distribution platform for craft brands that are often overlooked by national distributors. With a team of more than 60 salespeople and a footprint spanning five locations and 240,000 square feet of warehouse space across Texas, Green Light offers its supplier partners state-wide coverage, including more than 4,000 retail outlets and premium distribution services.

“We are thrilled to partner with SixSibs Capital,” said Green Light founder and CEO Dusty Odell. “This investment will allow us to continue our rapid growth through organic and M&A growth initiatives, including geographic expansion into surrounding states and Florida.”

Previously, Green Light Distribution raised capital through a round of seed funding, but this new minority growth equity investment with SixSibs Capital sets the stage for Green Light to accelerate its growth on a larger scale.

SixSibs Capital President and CEO Jack Wigdale sees huge potential in Green Light Distribution. “We believe that Green Light is at an inflection point,” said Wigdale. “They were able to penetrate the entire Texas market, which is impressive. And now they’re well-positioned to upgrade their infrastructure and expand into new markets, all of which will help them go farther, faster.”

Green Light’s specialty – helping small and mid-sized spirits and wine brands compete more effectively in the marketplace – is working. Odell anticipates sales of $250 million in 2023. “Retailers want to offer new brands to customers,” adds Odell, “and we’re the best source for them in Texas, and soon, more states.”

About Green Light

Green Light Distribution was founded in 2019 in Dallas, Texas as a distributor with that challenges the status quo. The company was created to offer a new option for brands to grow and scale in response to recent consolidation in the distributor tier that has made it challenging for small and mid-size brands to compete in the marketplace. The Green Light Distribution portfolio includes more than 400 suppliers. Customers are served from five warehouses across the state in Coppell, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso and Lubbock. Greenlight welcomes conversations with emerging brands.

About SixSibs Capital

SixSibs Capital is a family-owned private investment company based in Milwaukee, WI. SixSibs focuses on buy-and-hold investment opportunities, leveraging its patient capital base to partner with management teams to execute on their long-term growth plans. The team manages a diverse portfolio, including Private Equity, Venture Capital and Real Estate investments, to create long-term value for its investors and management teams.

For More Information:

http://www.greenlightdistribution.com/