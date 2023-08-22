Hotaling & Co. Strengthens Commitment to Its Owned Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Hotaling & Co., San Francisco’s leading artisanal spirits distiller & importer, announced a newly-developed leadership role with the appointment of Liz Brusca to Vice President of Marketing, Owned Brands reporting to Chief Marketing Officer Brian Radics. Brusca’s return to Hotaling & Co. follows her impactful tenure from 2011 to 2021.

In her new role, Brusca will drive the growth and stewardship of key Hotaling-owned brands, including American Craft Brands such as Hirsch Whiskey, Old Potrero Rye, and Junipero Gin, as well as Latin & Caribbean Brands like Fiero Spicy Tequila, Severo Tequila, Convite Mezcal, and Denizen Rum. Additionally, she will oversee the marketing efforts of Hotaling & Co.’s Corporate Brand. Brusca will work collaboratively and cross-functionally to develop and execute insights-led strategies, market-ready sales and marketing initiatives, business and financial analysis, and measurement and optimization of marketing activations.

“Hotaling & Co. has experienced extensive growth throughout the past few years, and there’s an opportunity to build on this momentum through strategic investments in our owned brands,” says Hotaling & Co. CEO Dan Leese. “With Liz’s track record of success, we’re confident that she’ll drive forward our vision of being the world’s best artisanal spirits and cocktail company, capitalizing on the inherent potential within these brands.”

With more than two decades of experience in marketing and leadership roles in the spirits industry, Brusca brings substantial expertise to her new position. During her earlier tenure at Hotaling & Co., Brusca led the rebranding of Anchor Distilling Company to Hotaling & Co. following the company sale in 2018, establishing the business as a top-tier U.S. distiller and importer, and launched the Distillery’s first public tasting room. Additionally, she drove the repackaging and positioning of Junipero Gin, the original American craft gin, helping the brand to regain a competitive foothold in the U.S.

In 2021, she co-founded and served as President for Bevridge, a marketplace and innovative platform that allows consumers to discover and engage with spirit brands in a new way. Under her leadership, Bevridge was conceived and launched in seven months with tasting kits paired with curated on-demand video content available now through DTC eCommerce, Total Wine & More, and online retail partners like Reserve Bar and Spirits Network. Brusca brings knowledge and expertise in the digital space that will provide immense value to her current portfolio of brands at Hotaling & Co.

Brusca returns energized and equipped to lead a team of six in pursuit of Hotaling & Co.’s owned brand objectives. Through her growth-driven mindset and proficiency in both traditional and digital marketing tactics, Brusca will further strengthen the Hotaling & Co position as the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits in the U.S.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education, and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Fiero, Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com to explore our full range of brands.

For More Information:

http://www.hotalingandco.com