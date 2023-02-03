Inspiro Tequila Expands into Michigan

CHICAGO, Ill.— Inspiro Tequila, a new ultra-premium additive-free tequila, meticulously crafted from hand-selected 100% Blue Weber Agave, just launched in Michigan with representation by Livonia-based Benchmark Beverage Company.

Inspiro Tequila launched in 2021 by the brand’s CEO Mara Smith, a former attorney in Chicago who started drinking tequila when she was looking for a clean spirit that fit into her active lifestyle. Mara searched for a tequila brand that was additive-free with a look, taste, and aroma that appealed to her and thoughtful female consumers like her who care about what they eat and drink and the brands they support. That perfect tequila did not exist, so she decided to create one.

The goal was not just to create a one-of-a-kind tequila but also to bring another female perspective to the spirits industry. Women are part of every aspect of Inspiro Tequila’s process. Mara enlisted legendary maestra tequilera Ana María Romero Mena to create the taste profile and unique process for handcrafting Inspiro Tequila. The first release in the Inspiro Tequila portfolio was Luna Blanco, an additive-free blanco tequila that is uniquely rested in American oak barrels to create a silky smooth tequila that is complex enough to sip on its own yet versatile enough to elevate any cocktail recipe. The blanco was then followed in 2022 by the brand’s Rosa Reposado, the first tequila aged in oak casks that were previously used for rosé wine, resulting in a complex reposado expression with distinct fruit and honey notes and a beautiful natural rose gold hue. Inspiro Tequila is packaged in a sophisticated and sleek custom designed bottle that is purposefully easy to hold and pour.

“My goal was not to just create another tequila but to try to do things differently. I set out with a focus on the female consumer that is overlooked in the market. I understand that our consumer has a full life, so I wanted to create a clean spirit option that tastes great and allows her to enjoy the moment, ignite connection and foster community,” said Smith, who spent almost two years bringing her vision to life. “Benchmark Beverage Company understands that and has a proven track record of building iconic brands in the state of Michigan. We’re thrilled to work with the entire Benchmark team to introduce consumers in the Great Lakes State to our unique and innovative tequila.”

She added, “Though Inspiro Tequila is distilled and bottled in Mexico, we were born in the Midwest, so it was only fitting to focus on Michigan for our next point of expansion. Having a son in college in Michigan brings me to the state often – and now I’ll get even more visits in.”

Before launching Inspiro Tequila, the team conducted extensive consumer research to determine what conscientious spirits drinkers, especially women, prefer most when it comes to choosing a tequila. Overwhelmingly, they realized that people wanted a clean, easy-to-drink spirit without the additives found in many tequilas. Inspiro Tequila Luna Blanco and Inspiro Tequila Rosa Reposado are proudly confirmed additive-free by the tequila industry experts at Tequila Matchmaker Both expressions are also certified kosher.

The word “Inspiro” is Spanish for “inspire.” Smith credits her mother and grandmother – both strong women in her life – for her drive to succeed. They are her role models and her inspiration, and they instilled in her the belief that she could do anything if she worked hard enough. She hopes to share that confidence with others too by establishing the Inspiro Purple Bicycle Project to give back to other female entrepreneurs through grants and mentoring.

Smith continued, “Never forget the power you have to innovate in an industry, even as an outsider, if you are willing to put in the hard work and do the research.”

Inspiro Tequila can be purchased now at fine wine and spirits retailers throughout Michigan as well as on InspiroTequila.com to be delivered across the U.S.

About Inspiro Tequila

Inspiro Tequila was born with a vision to redefine what it means to enjoy tequila, by crafting a clean, smooth and sippable 100% Blue Weber Agave ultra-premium tequila without any additives. Inspiro is also certified women-owned by WBENC, the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses in the U.S.

About Benchmark Beverage Company

Owned by LKI, a Lipari Family-owned investment company, Benchmark Beverage Company is national spirits supplier that imports and represents spirits companies all over the U.S. The company was created on the idea that every brand has a unique story to tell. They specialize in building and scaling new and mid-tier spirits brands, with a focus on detail and fulfilling the individual needs of each supplier they represent.

