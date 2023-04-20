Introducing FUNKIN Nitro Infused Cocktails

LONDON, England— FUNKIN COCKTAILS, featuring a unique nitro infused delivery system paired with real fruit and high-quality spirits, is slated to hit shelves this month. FUNKIN’s special nitro formulation allows their top quality ingredients to integrate fully, creating an effortlessly delicious bar-quality cocktail experience, anywhere, at any time. The brand’s best-selling flavors—Passion Fruit Martini, Piña Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri—will be leading the U.S. introduction, with other fan favorites to follow.

“FUNKIN COCKTAILS currently offers the only range of nitro infused cocktails on the market, an innovation that activates the ingredients perfectly to create bar-quality cocktails and a uniquely sensorial experience, wherever you are,” Ben Anderson, Director of Marketing, FUNKIN COCKTAILS explains. “The entire FUNKIN COCKTAILS line, with real fruit and spirits adding to the overall character, truly offers a premium cocktail experience head and shoulders above the current market standards—something different and undeniably luxurious.”

Leading the way in the cocktail revolution since 1999, FUNKIN’s brand heritage is firmly rooted in cocktail making. FUNKIN COCKTAILS is an award-winning cocktail brand, boasting a host of accolades from such names as Great Taste, The Spirits Business, and The International Spirits Challenge. With unique nitro infused cans, FUNKIN COCKTAILS is on a mission to disrupt the RTD category, offering premium spirits and real fruit for an unparalleled grab-and-go experience.

“The booming spirits-based RTD category is exploding at a staggering 40% year-over-year, and with the ever growing consumer demand for a top-tier beverage experience, now marks the ideal time for FUNKIN COCKTAILS to enter U.S. stores,” enthuses Caroline Hipperson, Managing Director, FUNKIN. “In a flooded RTD space, we at FUNKIN COCKTAILS set ourselves apart with our one-of-a-kind nitro cocktails that blend real fruit with superior spirit in a manner unlike any other product available today.”

Made with fruit and mixed with real spirits, the range of market-tested flavors will initially include Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Passion Fruit Martini, with more options on the way. Each will be available in packs of four (4) 200mL cans with an SRP of $13.99 per 4-pack.

FUNKIN COCKTAILS is imported by Park Street Imports and currently distributed in FL and CA by Southern Glazer’s.

About FUNKIN

FUNKIN COCKTAILS has been leading the charge in the cocktail industry since 1999, supplying bars and mixologists with award-winning products that are used in

over one hundred million cocktails every year. FUNKIN offers the only range of nitro cocktails on the market—this unique delivery ensures a velvety smooth texture that’s usually reserved for a shaken, bar-served cocktail, with the simple crack of a can.

For More Information:

https://funkincocktails.co.uk/