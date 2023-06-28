J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs Unveils New Plant-Based Créme Liqueur, Key Lime Pie

MIAMI, Fla. — J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs, America’s Craft Liqueur Company, proudly introduces their latest flavor, Key Lime Pie. This addition to the lineup is one of the first plant-based crème liqueurs on the market and captures the essence of Florida’s most iconic dessert. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, J.F. Haden’s products are distilled and bottled in Florida by Tropical Distillers under the expert guidance of master distiller Jason Ericson. Their small batching process ensures the highest quality and peak flavors in every bottle, providing an authentic and enjoyable experience with every sip.

True to the commitment to using real ingredients to produce natural spirits that appeal to a wide range of consumers, J.F. Haden’s Key Lime Pie Liqueur is carefully crafted without any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Capturing the essence of the iconic key lime pie, J.F. Haden’s Key Lime Pie Liqueur is at the forefront of the market’s growing demand for plant-based alternatives. As one of the pioneering dairy-free and plant-based options, it provides consumers with a guilt-free indulgence while staying true to authentic flavors.

“Our team is excited to introduce Key Lime Pie Liqueur,” said CEO Buzzy Sklar. “We have created a truly exceptional liqueur that captures the spirit of the classic key lime pie, while also meeting the dietary preferences of our diverse consumer base. With its plant-based formulation and remarkable taste, we’re confident that Key Lime Pie will become a favorite among cocktail enthusiasts.”

Anticipating evolving preferences, J.F. Haden’s has set its sights on revolutionizing the crème liqueur landscape. In the pipeline are plans to introduce an entire line of plant-based creme liqueurs over the next 24 months.

J.F. Haden’s has gained a reputation for its dedication to crafting unique liqueurs that showcase the rich culinary heritage of America. Like all of their flavors, Key Lime Pie is designed to be versatile, lending itself to both classic and inventive cocktails. From refreshing summer spritzers to indulgent dessert-inspired creations, the possibilities are endless.

Known for its tartness and sweetness, key lime pie is a beloved dessert that embodies the tropical flavors of Florida and found on almost every menu in the Sunshine State. Each sip indulges in juicy key limes, perfectly blended into a creamy, fluffy texture, and complemented by a hint of classic graham cracker. The unique proofing process reveals smooth and tangy tropical flavor, making it a delectable addition to any cocktail or recipe.

About J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs

Founded in 2019 by NFL All-Pros Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, luxury real estate expert Kim Rodstein, and Miami hospitality veteran and CEO Buzzy Sklar, J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs – America’s Craft Liqueur CompanyTM – continues to expand its portfolio nationwide. Dedicated to crafting high-quality, artisanal liqueurs that celebrate the diverse flavors and traditions of America, the company takes pride in using real ingredients, avoiding artificial additives, and ensuring a remarkable taste experience with every sip. With their latest addition, Key Lime Pie Liqueur, J.F. Haden’s continues to innovate and captivate the palates of discerning consumers. Offering five expressions: Mango, Espresso, Citrus, Lychee, and Key Lime Pie, J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs can be found across the U.S. online and through select distributors in Florida, New York, Nevada, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Georgia. J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs mixes well with any base alcohol, no refrigeration needed, and tastes fresh for up to two years after opening. It is 40 proof, 750ML, and contains 20 percent ABV. Plans to expand nationwide through distribution partners are in the works by year’s end. Anticipating the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers, J.F. Haden’s has set its sights on revolutionizing the crème liqueur landscape with plans to introduce an entire line of plant-based creme liqueurs over the next 24 months. For more information on J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs and to stay in the know regarding new launches, visit www.shopjfhadens.com or follow them on Instagram @jfhcraftliqueurs.

For More Information:

https://shopjfhadens.com/product/j-f-hadens-key-lime-pie-liqueur/