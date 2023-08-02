Jack Daniel’s Announces Limited Edition Añejo Tequila Barrel-Finished Whiskey

The Jack Daniel Distillery introduces Distillery Series selection #11, a Tennessee Whiskey finished in añejo tequila barrels, which marry the flavors of agave and oak. The American White Oak barrels for this experimental whiskey first aged Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, then they matured añejo tequila in Mexico before returning to Lynchburg to finish this Tennessee Whiskey.

“As one of the most complete distilleries in the world, we’re fortunate to have the ability to experiment with every part of the whiskey making process, and that’s what our Distillery Series is all about,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “This añejo tequila barrel-finished whiskey pushes the bounds on what people may expect out of a Tennessee Whiskey, yet still has the familiar characteristics that are uniquely Jack Daniel’s.”

Finishing the whiskey in añejo tequila barrels brings together flavors of agave and oak, with aromas of sweet citrus and light oak on the nose and a taste of brown sugar and dried spices. It’s crowned with notes of the matured añejo tequila with a sweet Tennessee Whiskey finish, achieved through the distinctive barrel aging process.

Selected by Whiskey Taster Danny Lamb, Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series selection #11 is bottled at 90 proof (45% ABV) and is now available in 375ml bottles with a suggested retail price of $41.99 at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel Distillery and in select stores in Tennessee.

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

For More Information:

https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us