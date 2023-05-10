John Paul DeJoria Joins Bandero Tequila

“We are delighted that John Paul DeJoria, the co-founder of John Paul Mitchell Systems, The Patron Spirits Company, John Paul Pet and JP’s Peace, Love and Happiness Foundation, is joining his daughters in Bandero Tequila,” said Jonathan Kendrick, the co-founder, designer and creator of Bandero Tequila.

Commenting, John Paul DeJoria said “Bandero Tequila has everything needed to become one of the finest tequilas in the industry. I believe every home should have a bottle of Bandero!”

“We have a great opportunity to offer discerning consumers a better choice of premium tequilas as both Bandero Café and Bandero Blanco are exceptional tequilas in their own right. They are meant to be sipped and savoured, allowing the intricate flavours created by being twice distilled to come through,” Added Kendrick.

