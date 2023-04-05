Knob Creek Adds Seven-Year Age Statement to Its Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

CLERMONT, Ky.— Knob Creek, a pioneer in the Small Batch Bourbon category, is excited to announce the addition of an age statement to its well-loved Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. This seven-year age statement is a testament to the craftsmanship, patience and care behind its super-premium whiskey and reinforces the brand’s dedication to producing world-class whiskies for its fans.

“My dad Booker Noe created Knob Creek with the intention of crafting a full-flavored whiskey without shortcuts, and Knob Creek has continued to set that standard for more than 30 years,” said Fred Noe, Booker’s son and Seventh Generation Master Distiller. “We are excited to continue his legacy with the addition of an age statement on our Knob Creek Rye Whiskey. I’m excited for whiskey fans to taste it, and I know Dad would be proud.”

This update to the brand’s core rye expression offers fans the same Knob Creek Rye taste profile they know and love, but with the whiskey now guaranteed to be aged for a minimum of seven years. This strengthens the whiskey’s depth of character due to the extra time in the barrel and enhances notes of the American Rye spice, sweet vanilla and oak that is characteristic of Knob Creek Rye.

Knob Creek 7 Year Old Straight Rye Whiskey is bottled with the following characteristics:

Proof: 100

Color: Amber brown

Aroma: Sweet caramel and vanilla mixed with deep round rye spice accompanied by apple and floral notes with a hint of leather

Taste: Full body with balanced black pepper, sweet vanilla, and caramel finished with lingering oak and rich spice

Finish: Warm and smooth with spice throughout

Knob Creek 7 Year Old Straight Rye Whiskey is now available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $36.99 for a 750mL bottle.

About Knob Creek Bourbon

Knob Creek has set the standard for super-premium whiskey for three decades by crafting extraordinary full- flavored bourbon with a rich taste. Knob Creek bourbons and ryes are patiently aged to perfection in new, maximum charred American Oak barrels to impart the biggest and fullest flavor on our whiskey. No matter the expression, Knob Creek is crafted without shortcuts and embodies the pre-Prohibition style that founding distiller Booker Noe created in 1992. Since then, Knob Creek has lived up to such standards with the introduction of Knob Creek Straight Rye Whiskey in 2012, and later on, Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey. In recent years, Knob Creek announced the permanent addition of Knob Creek 12 Year Old Bourbon to its portfolio, and launched two limited releases, Knob Creek 15 Year Old Bourbon and Knob Creek 18 Year Old Bourbon.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Basil Hayden and Knob Creek bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier cognac, Tres Generaciones, El Tesoro and Hornitos tequila, Roku and Sipsmith gin, Canadian Club whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory’s core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan.

