Latest Chapter of Torabhaig Legacy Series Revealed

Torabhaig Single Malt Distillery on the Isle of Skye closes the current chapter of its Torabhaig Legacy Series with a limited edition batch strength release straight from the cask.

Torabhaig Single Malt Distillery on the Isle of Skye announces a new limited edition release, Torabhaig Allt Gleann Batch Strength. This special edition, batch strength release of Allt Gleann completes the current chapter of the Torabhaig Legacy Series, which charts the journey to 10 year old for this exciting new distillery on the Isle of Skye.

The release bottled unreduced shows the confidence that this young distillery has in the quality of its whisky and highlights the strength of their emerging signature style: well tempered peat. It is drawn directly from a select batch of casks and sings of smoke and brine. Heavily inspired by the spectacularly rugged coastline on which the distillery sits on the Isle of Skye, Torabhaig tames heavily peated grains to produce an elegantly rugged dram that balances strength with refinement to accentuate the floral, fragrant character of the whisky.

Torabhaig Whiskymaker, Neil Macleod Mathieson, comments: “Torabhaig Allt Gleann Batch Strength is our way of bidding a fond farewell to Allt Gleann and closing out this chapter of Torabhaig’s journey to 10 year old. This is the last time we’ll get to see this specific style of Torabhaig, so we set aside a few hundred casks of this expression distilled during the experimental phases of 2017 and 2018 to release at its natural strength.

“As with Allt Gleann, we’re transparent on the bottle about everything, from the variety of barley to the type of yeast to residual ppm – and not just in grain ppm. We want to take whisky lovers on this journey of experimentation with us and are confident about sharing our findings about flavour as we’re building this liquid legacy.”

Allt Gleann is named after one of the natural spring water sources that feed the Torabhaig distillery, which sits on a historical site on a rugged coastline. While the distillery has only been operational since January 2017, it is only the second Single Malt distillery on the Isle of Skye in almost 200 years. The 19th century distillery building is an old farmhouse that was painstakingly restored over a four-year period. The historic nature of the building provided creative constraints in terms of the still size and distillery layout.

About Torabhaig Single Malt Scotch Whisky:

The Torabhaig Single Malt distillery is set on one of Scotland’s most dramatic locations on the spectacular rugged coastline of the Isle of Skye. The first new distillery on the Isle of Skye in 190 years, Torabhaig started distillation in 2017 and is one of only two Single Malt distilleries on the island. The whisky created here is shaped by Skye and the breathtaking landscape of jagged rocky peaks, stunningly verdant valleys, and glistening coastal waters. The Torabhaig style is one of well-tempered peat crafted by distilling a robustly peated, elegantly rugged, floral, fragrant whisky that sings of smoke and brine. The whisky is made by a team of nine local distillers all trained from scratch, with seasoned whisky maker Neil Macleod Mathieson at the helm.

Torabhaig is part of the Mossburn whisky portfolio which includes independent bottlings from Mossburn Distillers & Blenders and Caisteal Chamuis, a heavily peated blended malt.

For More Information:

https://torabhaig.com/