Lunazul Tequila Launches Cantarito Program

Lunazul Tequila, the hand-crafted, 100% Blue Weber agave tequila that’s blended under the masterful direction of Heaven Hill Brands partner Tierra de Agaves and Master Distiller Francisco Quijano, is pleased to announce the launch of its Cantarito Program.

Beginning March 6 Lunazul introduces a suite of programming that invites all tequila fans – from consumers to industry friends – to get involved with the Lunazul Cantarito Program. The Lunazul cantarito and clay mug will be available at bars and restaurants across the country, and special activations, such as a bartender sweepstakes, will invite participants to enter for a chance to win a trip to Jalisco to experience tequila country in its truest form.

Interested participants may visit the Cantarito Digital Hub for full details of the Lunazul program.

The Cantarito Cocktail

Originating during the Mexican Revolution and popularized at roadside stands in Jalisco, the beloved cocktail, known as a cousin of the Paloma, comes with a show. Bartenders across Mexico squeeze fresh juice à la minute into cántaros or large clay pots that keep the drink cold. From there, they ladle the cocktail into cantaritos, single-portion clay mugs from which the drink gets its name.

Brand Advocate and Award-Winning Bartender Lynnette Marrero has created a refreshing Lunazul cantarito to celebrate the launch of the program, featuring fresh Grapefruit, Lime, and Orange juices, plus Lunazul Blanco tequila and a Tajin rim.

Casa Hogar and The Lunazul Cantarito Mug

Lunazul is proud to partner with Casa Hogar–a community in Oaxaca, Mexico that works to support residents with disabilities and provide therapeutic assistance and opportunity by teaching life skills–to commission more than 250,000 handmade cantarito mugs.

This partnership, which has been in effect for nearly ten years, has resulted in more than $600,000 so far in sustained support to assist with providing homes and education to the community’s residents. By continuing this partnership through Lunazul’s official Cantarito Program, Lunazul projects to donate more than $1,000,000 to Casa Hogar by 2025.

Each Lunazul cantarito mug is handcrafted with locally sourced clay and displays a Casa Hogar stamp on the bottom, designating the special partnership between the distillery and the community in Oaxaca.

Craft Your Cantarito + Cantaritos & Cuisine Sweepstakes

Lunazul is pleased to unveil two sweepstakes opportunities for both bartenders and consumers to enter for a chance to win a trip to Mexico.

Bartenders are invited to participate in the “Craft Your Cantarito” sweepstakes and show off their own cocktail creation for a chance to win a trip to Lunazul’s Tierra de Agaves Distillery in Tequila, Mexico. Featuring a custom distillery tour that includes a first-hand look into the tequila making process as well as a visit to the first-ever cantarito stand, guests will experience Tequila in its purest form.

Effective March 6, 2023 at 12:00 am ET until April 30, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET and open to all legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, D.C., excluding MD, ME, NH, UT, VA, and VT, who are 21 years of age and older, may enter by following and tagging @lunazultequila on Instagram, posting an image of their original cantarito cocktail, and using the hashtag #CraftYourCantarito and #Sweepstakes. Full details about the Craft Your Cantarito sweepstakes can be found on Lunazul’s website HERE.

Consumers may also participate in the “Cantaritos & Cuisine” consumer sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Jalisco, Mexico and experience authentic Cantaritos and cuisine. Those who are interested are invited to fill out the official entry form on Lunazul’s Digital Cantarito Hub. Official rules may be found here.

Cheers to Lunazul: One Million Cases + Fast Track Award

Lunazul is proud to announce that in February 2023, the Tierra de Agaves distillery shipped its one millionth case of Lunazul Tequila during the fiscal year, marking the brand’s first milestone in reaching one million cases in a twelve month period. This achievement places Lunazul amongst the top 75 spirits brands in the United States in case volume.

Additionally, Lunazul is proud to share that the brand received the Fast Track growth award from Beverage Information Group. In order to qualify for this award, Lunazul exceeded 100,000 9-liter cases in 2022, averaging double-digit growth over the past three years.

ABOUT LUNAZUL

Lunazul Tequila is a hand-harvested, estate-bottled tequila made from only the best 100% Blue Weber agave. Hailing from Tierra de Agaves distillery, which is located in Tequila, Jalisco — the heart of Mexico’s agave country — the brand offers five varieties of tequila to choose from: Blanco, El Humoso, Reposado, Añeio, and Primero, each representing a traditional, authentic preparation method. Born from the unparalleled expertise and fierce determination of the Beckmann Family, who has more than 250 years of experience in agave spirits and tequila making, Lunazul was founded on the premise of creating an exceptional tequila at a price point that’s accessible for all to enjoy. Lunazul leaders, President Jorge Beckmann and Master Distiller Francisco Ouijano, are helping to carry the torch for the deeply revered, authentic spirit, and they each proudly offer a wealth of expert experience in the world of agave. Follow along at @lunazultequila on Instagram.

For More Information:

https://lunazultequila.com/cantarito.php