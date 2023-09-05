Mezcal Campante Announces Its Expansion in Massachusetts With Leading Distributor Horizon Beverage

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Mezcal Campante, a small-batch premium spirit, announces its expansion in Massachusetts with leading distributor Horizon Beverage, a 4th generation distributor of wine, spirits, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. This partnership highlights the potential growth of the Mezcal market with a specific type of customer in mind; the Mezcal curious consumer. This customer is looking for high quality, hand-crafted products that follow the artisanal production process yet are more balanced and light on the smoky aromas characteristic to the spirit, Mezcal Campante leads this new type of product within the category providing an excellent introduction to the spirit and supporting the consumer on their Mezcal journey.

The partnership also highlights the increase in female owned/led companies within the spirits industry, not only the agave spirits category, but in historically male dominated fields. Shirley Leigh-Wood Oakes who serves as the CEO and Partner of Mezcal Campante, is paving the way for female consumers and women in the spirits industry.

“Where you start your journey with Mezcal is very important. I hear it all the time, consumers have had an experience trying the spirit but found it too smoky or too harsh,” says Shirley Leigh-Wood Oakes, Partner and CEO of Mezcal Campante. “However, Mezcal is having its moment of opening consumers eyes and palettes to a wider selection of Mezcals, so we are so excited to bring our product to the people of Massachusetts. Campante is an excellent Mezcal, exceptionally smooth, less smoky… making it perfectly balanced and delightfully drinkable.”

Campante is focused on creating a Mezcal that changes appreciation for this unique spirit while deepening understanding of the category and artisanal production process while amplifying adoption. Due to Campante’s versatility, this “Mezcal curious” consumer is able to find their preferred way to drink Mezcal; neat, on the rocks, with soda, in a cocktail of choice. This is what makes Campante is so special, it really is a Mezcal that can be place in the center of the table, and everyone can enjoy.

Over recent months, Campante has been featured in numerous articles due to its unique and popular flavor and was voted Robb Report’s Best Joven Mezcal. It has additionally been included in articles on Gear Patrol, UPROXX, ELLE, Fox News, and more.

About Mezcal Campante

Mezcal Campante is made from 100% maguey/agave with no added sugar, additives, coloring or flavoring. It is exceptionally smooth, perfectly balanced, handmade & artisanal. Light smoky tones are met with floral sparkles, sweet aromas and hints of citrus. The perfect balance; leaving an imprint on your soul. Full-bodied and totally compelling. #Savorthemoment with a Mezcal like no other. Due to Campante’s versatility, this “Mezcal curious” consumer is able to find their preferred way for drink Mezcal; neat, on the rocks, with soda, in a cocktail of choice. This is what makes Campante so unique, it really is a Mezcal you can place in the center of the table, and everyone can enjoy. Campante is steeped in heritage and craftsmanship, made from a unique ensemble of agave, resulting in a smooth flavor like no other. Campante, which is produced in Ejulta, Oaxaca, Mexico, is also Additive Free, Gluten Free, Vegan, Zero Carb, and Plant-Based.

About Horizon Beverage Group

Horizon Beverage Group was founded in 1933, originally named Brockton Wholesale Beverage. The operation was a simple one, with six salespeople working out of a garage in downtown Brockton, MA. Today, Horizon Beverage Group employs more than 700 people throughout New England. We distribute the world’s top wines, spirits, malts and waters. With four generations of family ownership and 80+ years of experience in sales, marketing and service, Horizon Beverage Group is now New England’s leading beverage alcohol distributor.

For More Information:

https://mezcalcampante.com/