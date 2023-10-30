Misunderstood Whiskey Co. Announces Return of Dairy-Free Hard Oat Nog

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Misunderstood Whiskey Co. is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of its dairy-free Hard Oat Nog, just in time to elevate holiday festivities. This innovative, ready-to-drink twist on a classic holiday favorite promises to spread holiday cheer for all including family and friends who are dairy-free, gluten-free, egg-free, or nut-free.

America’s first ready-to-drink, dairy-free hard Oat Nog (14% ABV) was first introduced in fall of 2022, by Misunderstood Whiskey Co.’s co-founders Chris Buglisi and J.D. Recobs. The limited release, which uses Misunderstood’s Ginger Spiced Whiskey and Oat Milk as its base, provides vegan and allergen-sensitive consumers (gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free) with a light, flavorful, and creamy alternative to traditional eggnog. This year, it returns with the same creaminess and a generous infusion of whiskey, making it the ultimate festive boozy treat to serve. Misunderstood’s Oat Nog is shelf-stable and is ready to be served or creatively incorporated into holiday cocktails.

Misunderstood’s Ginger Snap, made with equal parts Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey and Oat Nog, is the “Official Holiday Drink for Everyone” to enjoy this holiday season. This delicious-approachable tasting cocktail will be a crowd-pleaser for holiday gatherings as it can be enjoyed by everyone, including guests with dietary preferences.

Elevating the holiday experience further, Misunderstood Whiskey Co. has taken care to source high-quality ingredients which include sustainably sourced oat milk blended with Misunderstood Whiskey, free of canola oil (rapeseed oil), high fructose corn syrup, and artificial sweeteners. This seasonal beverage, bottled in Bardstown, Kentucky, is not only dairy-free but also ready to enjoy right out of the bottle.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch our seasonal dairy-free hard Oat Nog and continue to redefine holiday celebrations to be more inclusive for those with dietary preferences,” said J.D. Recobs, co-founder of Misunderstood Whiskey Co.

Misunderstood Whiskey Co.’s Oat Nog is now available for a limited time in select retailers for $23.99. Beginning November 1, the product will also be available for sale nationally online through the company’s website (shopmisunderstoodwhiskey.com), where customers can find inspired cocktail recipes and gifting options that make it the ideal holiday present.

“We completely sold out last year so we’re happy to have increased our production and make holiday entertaining easy by providing a delicious beverage that both dairy and non-dairy guests can enjoy,” said Chris Buglisi, co-founder of Misunderstood Whiskey Co.

Misunderstood Whiskey Co. started as a kitchen recipe by two childhood friends with a dream to create fun and easy drinking whiskeys made with honest ingredients. As the flavored whiskey category continues to grow, Misunderstood Whiskey Co. is looking to break whiskey out of its “bottle” and is changing perceptions of flavored whiskey by developing high-quality and approachable spirits that can be enjoyed by anyone.

About Misunderstood Whiskey

Misunderstood Whiskey Co. started as a kitchen recipe by two best friends who set out to create fun, easy-drinking whiskeys made with honest ingredients. Misunderstood Whiskey is delicately crafted to be approachable for newbies, yet balanced for whiskey enthusiasts. Misunderstood’s flagship whiskey is an American Whiskey blended with real ginger to mellow the finish and is proudly bottled at 80 proof in Bardstown, KY.

For More Information:

https://misunderstoodwhiskey.com/