Nikka Whisky Debuts Notable Age Statement Release in the U.S: Yoichi Single Malt 10-Year-Old

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Nikka Whisky marks the return of traditional age statements to its U.S. portfolio with debut of Yoichi Single Malt 10-Year-Old. The first age statement to come from the brand in several years, the release of Nikka Yoichi Single Malt 10-Year-Old commemorates 10 buildings located within the Yoichi Distillery site that received special designation as Japan’s “Important Cultural Properties” in February 2022, a historical nod to Nikka Whisky’s remarkable contribution to Japanese whisky.

“We are honored for the Yoichi Distillery to receive this designation from Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs,” says Emiko Kaji, Nikka Whisky Global Marketing and Sales General Manager. “This designation helps ensure we will pass on the history of Japanese whisky to future generations. To celebrate this special honor, we welcomed the return of Nikka Whisky aged statements and released the Yoichi Single Malt 10-Year-Old, a new expression created by the current blenders.”

The Yoichi Single Malt 10-Year-Old highlights the distinctive characteristics of the Yoichi Distillery, Nikka Whisky’s first distillery built in 1934 on the coast of Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan. The proximity to the sea is one of the most distinctive features of Yoichi, providing cold climate, crisp clean air and a briny hint to the whisky during maturation. Crafted using traditional methods that Nikka Whisky’s founder, Masataka Taketsuru, learned in Scotland, such as direct coal-fired distillation, this Yoichi age statement captures the authentic character of its historical location.

“A momentous moment for Nikka Whisky, we are so excited to bring the release of Yoichi Single Malt 10-Year-Old to the U.S.,” explains Hotaling & Co. CEO and President Dan Leese. “As Nikka Whisky looks to celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2024, this release is a testament to their historical significance in the world of whisky and a preview of what’s to come as they continue to build and enrich their traditional range.”

Nikka Whisky Yoichi Single Malt 10-Year-Old (45% ABV) will be available ongoing with limited quantities released annually. This expression will be available for an SRP of $175 at select retailers.

About The Nikka Whisky Distilling Co.

Founded in 1934 by Masataka Taketsuru, the father of Japanese whisky, Nikka Whisky Distilling Co. is a world-renowned artisanal spirit brand with more than 85 years of mastery in blending behind it. Nikka Whisky continues its steadfast legacy of marrying tradition and innovation, as set forth by Masataka. Guided by his philosophies, variations of malt whiskies distilled at Nikka’s two distinct distilleries – Yoichi and Miyagikyo – and grain whiskies distilled in Coffey Stills remain the core pillars of Nikka’s complexity and creativity. Today, Nikka offers a wide variety of artisanal expressions brought by its unique assets and skillful blending, which is imported by Hotaling & Co. Those expressions include Nikka Days, Nikka from The Barrel, Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky, Nikka Coffey Malt Whisky, Nikka Coffey Gin, Nikka Coffey Vodka, Nikka Yoichi Single Malt, Nikka Miyagikyo Single Malt, Nikka Whisky Taketsuru Pure Malt.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.

https://www.nikka.com/eng/