Oak & Eden Whiskey Announces Six Expressions From Permanent Lineup Certified Kosher

Sanctified Spirits LLC, makers of Oak & Eden, is thrilled to announce that six of its premium whiskies have been certified kosher. This level of certification for permanent finished and infused whiskeys is a first for the spirits industry as many kosher-certified whiskeys are single barrel offerings. Oak & Eden’s certification was granted by the Orthodox Union (OU), the world’s largest and most respected kosher certification agency.

The stamp of kosher approval by a rabbinic agency involved an extensive review of the distillery’s ingredients, production processes, and facilities. The Orthodox Union’s rigorous standards ensure that the production of Oak & Eden’s premium whiskies adheres to the strict dietary laws of Judaism.

“This certification is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality products that meet the needs of our diverse customers,” comments Sanctified Spirits LLC Co-Founder, Joe Giildenzopf. “Kosher-keeping consumers who appreciate the rich flavor and complexity of whiskey can now indulge in our premium selection, crafted to meet their dietary requirements and elevate their drinking experience.”

Oak & Eden’s lineup of premium kosher whiskies includes Bourbon & Spire, Rye & Spire, 4 Grain & Spire and Wheat & Spire from its Finished Series (SRP $49.99 / 750ml bottle) and Wheat & Honey and 4-Grain & Maple (a new expression releasing on March 24) from its Infused Series (SRP $59.99 / 750ml bottle). The addition of kosher certification to the lineup of premium whiskies is a testament to the company’s commitment to inclusivity and meeting the diverse needs of its customers.

The new labels depicting the OU-kosher logo for all Oak & Eden kosher-certified whiskies will roll into retailers now through August 2023. Oak & Eden is available in 15,000 major retailers and independent shops across 30 states as well as online at OakandEden.com.

