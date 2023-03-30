RNDC and Luxco Sign National Agreement

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) and Luxco announced an expanded relationship with national scope. Luxco will be exclusive with RNDC in 21 open states and 18 control markets across the U.S. The 39-market alignment will be effective beginning April 1, 2023.

RNDC will distribute Luxco’s portfolio of brands, including Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Ezra Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rebel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey, Blood Oath Bourbon, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, El Mayor Tequila, Dos Primos Tequila, Exotico Tequila, Arrow Cordials, Juarez Tequila, St Brendan’s Irish Cream, and Everclear Grain Alcohol, across all 39 markets.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Luxco,” said Nick Mehall, RNDC President and CEO. “Over the years they have been excellent collaborative partners helping us expand our offering of premium and award-winning spirits brands. We look forward to growing with them on a national scale.”

“Over the past several years we have worked hard to grow and evolve Luxco’s premium plus portfolio of brands. To that end, we believe an enhanced relationship with RNDC offers the best path forward,” said Ryan Earey, vice president of sales for Luxco. “We anticipate a smooth transition and are eager to work with the RNDC team to continue expanding the reach of our brands to current and prospective consumers.”

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC’s national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 38 states across the United States.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands.

For More Information:

