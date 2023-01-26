RNDC Announces National Agreement with Milestone Brands

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) announced the national agreement with Milestone Brands for all of their legacy brands, and including recently acquired Empress 1908 Gin.

Empress Gin expansion states include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, D.C. Maryland, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and South Dakota. Legacy brand expansion states include Alabama, Mississippi and Pennsylvania. The awarded brands represent the fastest growth spirits categories. The Milestone portfolio includes:

Dulce Vida Tequila

Empress 1908 Gin

Campo Bravo Tequila

Naranja Orange Liqueur

Dulce Vida ready-to-drink products (RTDs)

American Born Moonshine and Whiskey

“We are thrilled to represent Milestone nationally, a result of our efforts to create a national presence,” Bob Hendrickson, RNDC Chief Operating Officer and EVP, said. “The brands are positioned in growth categories, allowing RNDC to leverage our capabilities to help them expand their reach.”

Eric Dopkins CEO/Founder Milestone Brands, said, “Our high growth brands are ready for the next level of distribution, execution, and activation in the U.S. market, and we believe RNDC can provide this step-change for us”

The 33-state alignment for the complete Milestone portfolio is effective February 1, 2023.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC’s national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 38 states across the United States, with the expected addition of the New York market in 2022.

About Milestone Brands

Milestone Brands LLC, a premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, was founded in 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As one of North America’s fastest growing spirits companies, Milestone Brands is known for acquiring, innovating, and building spirits brands in high growth categories and is now expanding internationally.

For More Information:

https://www.rndc-usa.com/rndc-announces-national-agreement-with-milestone-brands/