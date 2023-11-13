Shankar Distillers Launches Bourbon and Whiskey Brand In Texas

Varchas Spirits, an award-winning, American premium spirits brand produced by Michigan-based Shankar Distillers, has launched throughout the Lone Star State. Varchas Spirits currently includes three bourbon and whiskey products –Varchas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Varchas Reserve 102 Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Varchas Straight Rye Whiskey. The products are available at select Texas retailers in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Plano areas.

Shankar Distillers is a craft distillery that tells the story of blending two cultures – the age-old American tradition of making premium whiskey and the rich history of India. From the packaging of its products to the flavor profiles of its whiskey, Shankar Distillers delivers a unique cultural experience for consumers.

“We’re excited to saddle up and introduce our smooth spirits to the great state of Texas,” said Varchasvi Shankar, founder, Shankar Distillers. “We believe that Texans will embrace the exceptional quality and flavor of Varchas Spirits. This launch marks an exciting chapter in our journey, and we’re thrilled to share our passion with Texas consumers.”

Hailing from Troy, Michigan, Varchas Spirits is made from high-quality grains and finished with Great Lakes waters. The Varchas Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90-proof is 45% ALC/VOL, and its mash bill is 60% corn, 36% rye and 4% barley, creating a sweet and spicy blend. Varchas Reserve 102 has the same mash bill as the 90-proof bourbon, but it is a 102-proof, single-barrel bourbon and 51% ALC/VOL. Lastly, Varchas Straight Rye Whiskey is an aged-rye, uniquely balanced with aromas of caramel, complex spice, hints of vanilla and a light smoky body. The rye’s mash bill is 95% rye and 5% barley, creating a sweet initial taste with a long dry finish.

Varchas Spirits combines the robust character of American bourbon and whiskey with inspiration from Indian culture. Additionally, the packaging of Varchas Spirits weaves the two cultures together. The unique logo, a double-headed eagle, is the winning symbol of the Kingdom of Mysore, where founder Varchasvi Shankar was born and raised, and the collectible metallic American bald eagle stopper symbolizes the strength and freedom of America.

Since its launch, Varchas Spirits has quickly gained notoriety. Varchas Straight Rye Whiskey earned a gold medal in the 2023 Bartender Spirits Awards and silver medals in 2022, and 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Varchas Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Varchas Reserve 102 both earned a silver medal in the 2023 Bartender Spirits Awards and a 2022 silver medal in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

This comes on the heels of recent news that Varchas Spirits welcomed world-renowned and retired cricket player Sir Vivian Richards as a brand ambassador.

About Varchas Spirits

Much like an innovative mash crafts a great bourbon, Varchas Spirits was established based on a unique blend of its own – the fusion of two cultures. The premium, award-winning bourbon and whiskey brand produced in Troy, Michigan-based Shankar Distillers, was founded by Varchasvi Shankar, an Indian-American immigrant. Varchas Spirits is inspired by its founder’s journey to achieve the American dream. It combines the robust character of American bourbon with inspiration from Indian culture, symbolizing the limitless possibilities that arise when cultures come together, fostering innovation and progress. Varchas Spirits are available in select states in the United States and India. To learn more about Varchas Spirits, follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.shankardistillers.com/our-spirits/.

About Shankar Distillers

Based in Troy, Michigan, Shankar Distillers was founded by Indian-American immigrant Varchasvi Shankar. As one of the first craft bourbon distilleries to go global and started by an Indian-American, Shankar Distillers embodies the blending of the two cultures. Shankar Distillers produces premium spirits with Great Lakes pride, including Varchas Whiskey – a premium bourbon and whiskey brand. The craft distillery utilizes high-end technology and state-of-the-art distilling advancements to make its craft unique and unforgettable, leaving a lasting legacy. To learn more about Shankar Distillers, visit www.shankardistillers.com/ or follow the distillery on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

For More Information:

https://shankardistillers.com/