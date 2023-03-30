Son of Vietnam Veteran Co Founds 22 Salute Vodka to Honor Military

Eric Ranks, son of a Vietnam veteran, co-founded 22 Salute Vodka to honor the memory of veterans and first responders. 22 Salute Vodka is filtered 22 times to create a unique and savory experience.

The company won its 3rd industry level award recently in Las Vegas at the Tag Global Spirits Awards. The Tag Global Spirits Awards is an international competition that evaluates and recognizes the world’s finest spirits. The awards program aims to promote excellence in the global spirits industry by recognizing the highest quality products in various categories, including whiskey, gin, rum, tequila, vodka, and brandy. The judging panel consists of expert tasters and industry professionals, including master distillers, brand ambassadors, journalists, and beverage consultants.

About 22 Salute

What makes 22 Salute truly unique is that Eric partners 22 Salute with his non-profit, The Veterans Connection (TVC), to improve the lives of veterans and first responders via a four-phase approach: connect, empower, align, and thrive for mental health and suicide prevention. Eric recently was able to get several service dogs placed with veterans who needed them.

For More Information:

https://www.prlog.org/12955736-22-salute-vodka-with-purpose-wins-prestigious-double-gold-medal-at-tag-global-spirits-awards.html