Tattersall Distilling Releases Bottled in Bond Five-Year Rye

RIVER FALLS, Wis.— Award-winning craft distillery, Tattersall Distilling, announced the launch of its Bottled-in-Bond, Five Year Straight Rye Whiskey. Aged in virgin American Oak barrels, this release is one of the longest-aged ryes in the Midwest that has been made entirely grain-to-glass.

“Crafting this type of spirit is a labor of love that not many distilleries undertake these days,” says Jon Kreidler, founder and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling. “At Tattersall, we’re committed to uncompromised spirits and this bottle is a true testament to that philosophy. We selected the ultimate varietal of rye to grow, complemented it with the perfect yeast strain and chose the ideal toast and char on the barrels. There was incredible thought built into this whiskey – and a lot of patience in waiting to share it.”

Made from single-farm sourced rye from Rum Lake Farm in Cambridge, Minnesota, the spirit is a blend of eighty-five percent AC Hazlet and Bono rye varietals and fifteen percent malted rye. Distilled and aged on-site at Tattersall’s distillery, the result is smooth and bold. With robust notes of caramel and vanilla, it also has hints of pepper and light cherry. It’s perfect for a Manhattan, Sazarac or Boulevardier, or served neat.

A bottled-in-bond spirit denotes that the spirit is the product of one distillery from a single distillation season, is bottled at 100 proof or 50% ABV and has been aged for at least four years in a bonded warehouse. This is Tattersall’s third bottled-in-bond spirit released, following its High-Rye Bourbon and Wheated Bourbon released in 2020. It is the distillery’s third rye whiskey, joining its Straight Rye Whiskey and Port Wine Barreled Straight Rye Whiskey.

Product specs include

750ml bottles

100 proof, 50% ABV

Aged more than 5 years

SRP $49.99

Only 400 cases of this limited edition spirit have been produced.

About Tattersall Distilling

Founded by childhood friends over six years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available across most of the U.S. With its cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis and its destination distillery in River Falls, Wisconsin, products are always made from the best ingredients available, locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for four years.

