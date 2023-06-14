TEQUIO Tequila Cocktails Becomes First Canned Cocktail To Reach the Stratosphere

ARANDAS, Jalisco & LOS ANGELES, Calif.— On January 18th, 2023 Tequio Tequila Cocktails became the world’s first canned cocktails to reach the Stratosphere. Powered by a high-altitude weather balloon, the Tequio probe reached an altitude of 52,000 ft before returning to Earth on a voyage that lasted 5 hours and 17 minutes. While Tequio always recommends serving our canned cocktails ice-cold, it’s hard to beat the chill that comes from a near-space flight.

Tequio Sparkling Blanco and Sparkling Reposado are now available in select fine spirits retailers and high-end bars & restaurants in Los Angeles, California and can be ordered online with shipping to 35 select states (VA, MD, RI, NH, WV, MT, IA, MN, ND, KY, WA, PA, KS, CO, WI, IN, SC, CA, NJ, NM, WY, GA, FL, DC, NE, ID, LA, MO, NY, OR, AZ, CT, NV, TX, DE). Tequio is focused on the Southern California market for most of the first year, and is planning its expansion into other markets, including parts of México, in 2024. Tequio Tequila Cocktails are proudly made in Arandas, Jalisco, México and with the help of S.A.C.R.E.D., a 1% For The Planet Non-Profit Partner, Tequio will be dedicating a portion of its profits to supporting youth athletic programs in Arandas.

About Tequio Mexican Sparkling Spirits

Drawing its name from the Aztec term for ‘collective work’, Tequio treasures the beauty of working together. Crafted with El Mexicano Tequilas, this collaboration is a testament to using the finest additive-free tequilas Los Altos De Jalisco has to offer/

For More Information:

https://youtu.be/uhI_GTz_wh0