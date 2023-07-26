Tip Top Proper Cocktails’ Jungle Bird is BACK! Utilizing four simple ingredients – rum, lime, pineapple, and red bitters – the Jungle Bird is perfect for these long, hot summer days.

In timely news, last month, Tip Top’s Jungle Bird was crowned “Best in Class” in the Classic Cocktail category at the Tasting Alliance’s Top Shelf Gala in Las Vegas. The cocktail beat out more than 60 other Double Gold winners at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the world’s oldest and largest cocktail competition.

While Tip Top initially produced this cocktail as a small-batch, experimental homage to cocktail culture, another batch will be released this month due to this incredible reception. The Jungle Bird (25% ABV, 50 Proof) will be on shelves (in twelve states: GA, FL, TN, NY, NJ, MA, RI, CO, IL, WI, MN, CA) and available for online ordering and shipment to 40 states for a limited time starting Tuesday, July 25.

For More Information:

https://tiptopcocktails.com/