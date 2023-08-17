Waterford Whisky Announces Major Expansion Across the US Under New Distribution Partnership

Waterford Distillery, a terroir-driven producer of the most naturally flavorsome single malts, has announced a summer expansion across new markets nationwide under new distribution partnerships, beginning with Johnson Brothers. The collaboration comes via Waterford’s new importer partner, MORF Brands, a luxury beverage importer based in Texas, known for its expertise in developing and distributing innovative brands.

“We are thrilled to help play a role in Waterford Whisky’s growth. Consumers across the country will soon experience their unique offerings on a larger scale,” says Vic Morrison, CEO of MORF Brands.

Launching under Johnson Brother’s luxury brand division, Oxford Street Merchant, Waterford products will be available in MN, WI, IN, SD, ND, NE, HI, NC, WV, and RI beginning on August 1st. The line-up will include the revamp of the brand’s new core range, including a flagship cuvée, “The Waterford,” an Organic Cuvée, a Peated Cuvée, and a Biodynamic Cuvée.

Based in the South East of Ireland, home to the world’s finest barley, Waterford Whisky is the world’s largest producer of organic and biodynamic single malts. Waterford has worked with over 100 Irish farms across diverse terroirs, using methodologies that are more common among the world’s greatest vignerons – such as terroir and biodynamics – the distillery has garnered numerous major accolades in just three years. It has established itself as a producer with wide appeal for the new generation of single malt drinkers who value authenticity and provenance.

Waterford CEO Mark Reynier says: “We view our whiskies as agricultural produce, not a manufactured product, and believe that the drinkers of tomorrow will be aligned with our view that authenticity trumps mere luxury in spirits. We’re delighted with our game-changing new distribution model, which will allow us to bring the most natural and traceable barley flavors to the American spirits connoisseur at scale.”

In addition to the new cuvée collection, Waterford will continue to showcase its Single Farm Origin series and Arcadian Farm Origin series.

About Waterford Whisky

Waterford Whisky is on a quest to unearth whisky’s most natural flavors. Unashamedly influenced by the world’s greatest winemakers, Waterford brings the same intellectual drive, methodology and rigor to unearth the nuances that make Waterford Whisky the most profound single malt ever created. Across southern Ireland, warmed by the Gulf Stream, temperate, moist air crosses fertile soils to produce a verdant landscape and the world’s finest barley. Since barley is the source of malt whisky’s complex flavors, it makes abundant sense to focus on where and how the barley is cultivated. Those flavors are shaped by place, by the soils that nourish its roots, by the microclimate in which it ripens. By terroir. Waterford is a whisky of the world, born of Irish barley.

About Morf Worldwide Brands

MORF Brands, Inc. is a luxury beverage importer based in Texas, renowned for its expertise in developing and distributing exceptional alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands. With a vision to revolutionize the beverage industry, MORF Brands stands as the distinguished US distributor representing the best in innovative beverages. MORF Brands takes great pride in its diverse portfolio, boasting a collection of unique, complex, and creatively crafted experiences that redefine the boundaries of the industry. With a steadfast focus on national and international distribution, MORF Brands continues to leave an indelible mark on the global stage, captivating consumers worldwide.

https://waterfordwhisky.com/