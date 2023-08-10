Widow Jane Announces Paradigm Rye

RED HOOK, BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Widow Jane Distillery announces the launch of Paradigm Rye, the latest in the Brooklyn distillery’s collection of small-batch whiskeys and a product designed to challenge long-held perceptions of rye whiskey for flavor profile and complexity. Following a soft rollout in key markets, the whiskey is slated to arrive on shelves nationally this summer.

Paradigm Rye is the first nationally available product from Widow Jane inclusive of whiskey distilled at the brand’s home on Conover Street in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

For the last five years, the Widow Jane team has laid down barrels of rye whiskey distilled in-house. With the earliest barrels having reached maturity, the New York whiskey has been expertly married with rye whiskeys meticulously hand-selected – just five barrels at a time – from Kentucky and Indiana. The resulting blend is a rye with familiar spice notes as well as the sweetness and mouthfeel characteristic of the finest bourbon. Paradigm Rye opens up with each sip when experienced neat, and serves as a robust base for classic cocktails.

Says Widow Jane Head Distiller & Blender, Sienna Jevremov, “The goal with Paradigm is to reset the standard for great rye whiskey that spotlights equally the arts of distilling, blending, and finishing, which embodies what we do here at Widow Jane. Paradigm Rye follows the brand’s history of bringing an unusual, fruit forward profile in a Rye, backed up with the spice that bartenders seek for cocktails.”

As is the case with all Widow Jane whiskeys, Paradigm Rye is non-chill filtered and proofed with pure limestone mineral water from the legendary Rosendale Mines of New York, just under 100 miles north of the distillery, which contributes to the round mouthfeel and exceptionally long finish.

Paradigm Rye by the numbers:

Bottled at 46.5% abv (93 proof)

SRP: $49.99

Availability: Nationwide

Best served: Neat or in a classic Brooklyn cocktail

Brooklyn cocktail:

2 oz Widow Jane Paradigm Rye

¾ oz Dry Vermouth

¼ oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

Garnish skewered maraschino cherry

Combine all ingredients except garnish in a mixing glass, add ice and stir to chill. Strain over a large rock in a rocks glass, or serve up if desired.

Tasting notes:

AROMA: Lemon Meringue Pie, Spring Flowers, Cut Grass, Lychee

TASTE: Buttered Rye Toast, Mandarin Marmalade, Cedar, White Pepper

FINISH: Thyme, Artichoke, Earl Grey, Sandalwood, Peach

About Widow Jane Distillery

Widow Jane is an award-winning artisanal distillery located in the New York City neighborhood of Red Hook, Brooklyn. The company is named in homage to one of the legendary mines of Rosendale in Upstate New York, from which the brand sources its proofing water. Before becoming a natural reserve of extraordinary mineral water, the mines produced the natural cement used to construct some of the most iconic American landmarks, such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the Empire State Building, among others. The pure, limestone-filtered water from the mine, plus one of the country’s largest holdings of long-aged Bourbons, and a refusal to compromise the product with chill-filtration, are just three elements that make Widow Jane a stand-out whiskey company.

For More Information:

https://widowjane.com/whiskey/paradigm-rye