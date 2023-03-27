Wiz Khalifa and Sovereign Brands Partner on McQueen and the Violet Fog Ultraviolet Edition

The artisanal gin brand McQueen and the Violet Fog is pleased to announce its first line extension: McQueen and the Violet FogUltraviolet Edition. This extraordinary purple gin boasts the smoothness and character of the Brazilian distillery’s flagship gin rated 93 points by Wine Enthusiast*, with the added complexity of red berries and hibiscus flavors and a breathtaking violet hue.

McQueen and the Violet Fog is made with 21 different botanicals and distilled in a single traditional pot still. With the addition of red berries and hibiscus flavors, the new Ultraviolet Edition has a distinctive tart, sweet and earthy flavor. Complementary notes of rose petals, coriander, and rosemary come to the fore, alongside exotic notes of lemongrass, cranberry, blueberry, and jasmine flower. The finish is smooth and lingering with a subtle sweetness.

Ultraviolet’s striking color derives from a blend of natural vegetable juices and carmine. The color is deep violet when poured neat, but transforms to a beautiful pink color when combined with citrus or tonic. The gin’s delicious taste and striking color make McQueen and the VioletFog Ultraviolet the perfect base for a cocktail.

Says Sovereign Brands CEO Brett Berish: “Where we distill and what botanicals we use-it’s allin an effort to create the most balanced, smooth, and drinkable gin. McQueen and the VioletFog Ultraviolet Edition pushes the category even further. While you may be lured in by the color,the taste, I promise, is even better. This is like no gin on Earth.”

McQueen and the Violet Fog Ultraviolet is distilled in Jundiai, Brazil. Packaged in a heavyweight glass bottle with a wide mouth, it features embossed details and foil stamping with the brand’s classic ‘crowned eye’ logo in metallic silver.

For More Information:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/jq9hqg5h6nqdyoh/Smooth%20AF%20-%20Final%20HQ%20-%20Final%20Final%20Final.mp4?dl=0