Woodford Reserve Partners With Photographer Joshua Kissi to Release The Spirit of Style Lifestyle E-Book

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Woodford Reserve announces The Spirit of Style, a lifestyle e-book created in collaboration with photographer Joshua Kissi that brings style and bourbon together as one.

The partnership launches Woodford Reserve’s new campaign to showcase substance and style, and represents the starting point of the brand’s move into the lifestyle space.

The e-book invites consumers to experience Woodford Reserve through three areas – cocktails, lifestyle, and the historic distillery, accompanied by exquisite photography from Kissi.

Woodford Reserve is presenting sponsor of the world’s largest fashion show – The Kentucky Derby – and recently partnered with GQ to host a Paris Fashion Week party at L’Avenue.

“Whether it’s fashion and lifestyle photography – or distilling the perfect bottle of Woodford Reserve – good things take time. And when they’ve reached their final form, it was always worth the wait,” Woodford Reserve’s Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said.

The Spirit of Style features looks behind the barrel and lens with personal interviews with both McCall and Kissi.

”I am excited to see the worlds of fashion and bourbon combine into one space,” McCall said. “These two are more alike than different, fashion goes beyond what you see and whiskey goes beyond what you taste.”

In addition to gorgeous photography, The Spirit of Style serves as a resource for bartenders seeking unique drinks to create with Woodford Reserve with a variety of cocktail recipes. The e-book allows a new perspective on traditional bourbon cocktails, and consumers are able to follow along step by step to craft new unique Woodford Reserve cocktail recipes at home with easy download.

Kissi is a Ghanaian-American photographer, filmmaker, and storyteller who blends rich textures, vibrant colors, and diverse audiences to tell stories and challenge the world around him, based in Los Angeles. Kissi grew up with a love for the arts once he picked up a camera at the young age of seventeen. Kissi is most known for building creative communities around diverse and stylish representation.

Kissi blends the rich and beautiful worlds of Woodford Reserve and fashion by visually defining what makes exquisite taste. Readers are able to learn about the art of whiskey while staying entertained by beautiful photography and cocktail recipes.

“Every part of us begins with a story and to be able to humanize the process of style through the craftsmanship of Woodford Reserve seemed like the perfect collaboration to bring to life. Every detail. Every garnish. Variation of color. When people look at these photographs I want them to feel connected to how both worlds of spirits and style inspire and influence the other,” said Kissi.

Woodford Reserve’s The Spirit of Style is available for download on WoodfordReserve.com.

