Alma Del Jaguar Tequila Continues Rapid Growth With East Coast Expansions

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Named one of Esquire’s best tequilas of 2023, Alma del Jaguar (Morningside Brands, Inc.) announces its expansion across the U.S. with distribution now in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

“The growth of Alma del Jaguar Tequila in the last year is a clear indication that our brand resonates with a wide range of tequila consumers,” stated McCauley Williams, CEO of Morningside Brands, Inc., the brand’s parent company. “We are excited to share our tequilas with the Northeast.”

Alma del Jaguar donates directly to and fundraises for conservation organizations that help protect wild jaguars in Mexico and the U.S. Jaguars are the brand’s mission, not its mascot. The tequila is also produced as sustainably as possible, using eco-friendly production methods, recycled glass bottles, agave fiber labels, repurposed cork stoppers, and recycled cardboard boxes. These materials are sourced from suppliers within an 85-mile radius of the distillery, reflecting the company’s desire to support local businesses.

Alma del Jaguar was founded by spirits entrepreneur McCauley Williams, who was inspired by his uncle Rick Williams’ commitment to wild jaguar conservation in northern Mexico. Rick co-founded the Northern Jaguar Project (NJP), a bi-national effort between conservationists from the U.S. and Mexico to preserve and recover the world’s northernmost population of wild jaguars and their unique habitats. The NJP manages the Northern Jaguar Reserve in Sonora, which is the largest privately managed wildlife refuge in Mexico.

In partnership with Master Distiller Sergio Cruz, tequila expert Adam Fodor, and fifth generation tequila family, the Vivancos of Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico, the brand launched in mid-2023 with success. Maestro tequilero, Sergio Cruz, works to craft each batch of Alma del Jaguar Tequila (NOM 1414) with a truly artisan approach. Many nuanced steps impact the final flavor, but what truly makes Alma del Jaguar special is that it is a blend of two unique tequilas, both produced entirely at NOM 1414. The key difference between the two is their yeast. Eighty percent of the blend is tequila fermented from natural wild yeast, and the remaining 20 percent is tequila fermented from champagne yeast imported from France. This blend allows Alma del Jaguar to pair bolder flavors and complexity from the wild yeast with the sweetness and subtlety from the champagne yeast.

Alma del Jaguar is available in 15 states: AR, CA, CT, FL, GA, IL, KS, MA, MO, NY, NJ, OK, RI, TN, TX and online nationwide via AlmaDelJaguar, Seelbachs and SIP Tequila.

About NOM 1414

Feliciano Vivanco y Asociados, S.A. de C.V., which is better known simply as NOM 1414, is one of the most renowned distilleries in the tequila industry. The distillery is known for its integrity and family values. Sergio Cruz serves as the current master distiller at NOM 1414.

About Adam Fodor

Adam Fodor is a tequila expert and academic. He is the founder of the International Tequila Academy and author of Tequila Connoisseur. Fodor is credited with pushing the envelope on the development of the proprietary wild yeast varietal tequila used in Alma del Jaguar.

About The Northern Jaguar Project

The Northern Jaguar Project (NJP) preserves and recovers the world’s northernmost population of jaguar, their unique natural habitats, and native wildlife under their protection as a ?agship and umbrella species. The NJP manages the Northern Jaguar Reserve, one of the largest privately managed wildlife refuges in Mexico, located in the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains in Sonora, Mexico.

About Morningside Brands, Inc.

Founded by McCauley Williams, Morningside Brands, Inc. is the parent company to Alma del Jaguar Tequila. Morningside Brands is an emerging spirits portfolio consisting of premium and super premium expressions rooted in environmental conservation and charitable endeavors. Presently, the portfolio consists of Alma del Jaguar Tequila and Waymar Gin House.

For More Information:

https://www.almadeljaguar.com/