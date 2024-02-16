Camarena Tequila and Concacaf Announce Partnership for 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup

NEW YORK – Camarena Tequila – the most awarded tequila* made from 100% blue weber agave – and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association of Football (Concacaf) announced today Camarena’s partnership as the official tequila of the 2024 and 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, a revamped version of the region’s premier club championship that will kick off on February 6.

With a shared vision for creating unique experiences that bring people together, the multi-year partnership will forge a deeper connection with soccer’s passionate millennial and multicultural fan base.

“At Concacaf we aim to work with the most distinguished brands which share in our dedication to honoring the premier club championship in our region. Concacaf celebrates this new collaboration with Camarena Tequila,” said Heidi Pellerano, Concacaf Chief Commercial Officer. “As we enter a new era for the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2024, we eagerly anticipate partnering with Camarena Tequila to bring fans closer to the action and elevate this historic tournament to even greater heights.”

The wide-ranging partnership strengthens Camarena’s brand awareness and community engagement through a combination of high visibility in-venue signage, as well a unique digital content series, 41 Diamonds ‘El Doce,’ that will highlight the fandom and shared passion of the sport. These efforts will champion Camarena Tequila’s commitment to celebrating and growing soccer culture across the region.

“As a tequila brand that encourages gatherings and celebrations of all kinds, Camarena Tequila is honored to partner with Concacaf to help bring soccer fans together as they support their favorite club,” said Brandon Lieb, Vice President of Marketing for Spirit of Gallo. “Camarena Tequila has celebrated soccer fandom for many years, and we look forward to deepening our connection through this partnership and beyond, starting with the Champions Cup.”

Beginning with the 2024 edition, the Concacaf Champions Cup is replacing the Champions League as the premier men’s continental tournament which crowns the Confederation’s champion and provides the qualification route to the new and expanded FIFA Club World Cup beginning in 2025.

The Concacaf Champions Cup is played in a direct elimination knockout stage format and will be composed of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final. In addition to expanding the competition format, and re-naming and rebranding the tournament, Concacaf has significantly increased the financial distributions and prize money for participating clubs.

Since 1962, when the first iteration of this tournament was formed, 30 different clubs have won the title, highlighting the rich history of the competition and the great diversity of champions in Concacaf. The winner of the Champions Cup will be crowned regional club champion and qualify to represent Concacaf at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

To learn more about Camarena, visit tequilacamarena.com. For the latest ticket information for all Concacaf Champions Cup matches, visit concacaf.com.

Concacaf was supported by Soccer United Marketing in delivering this exciting new partnership.

*Based on Gallo internal records

