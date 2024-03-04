Devil’s Foot Beverage Announces Partnership With Big Ears Festival

ASHEVILLE, NC— Devil’s Foot Beverage Company, the Asheville-based brewer of farm-to-can craft sodas and beverages, is excited to announce their official sponsorship of Big Ears Festival, Knoxville’s premiere live music festival. Devil’s Foot Beverage is the official non-alcoholic beverage sponsor of the 2024 festival, while the brewer’s craft cocktail brand, Friend of the Devil, will serve as the official cocktail sponsor. Devil’s Foot also has created a co-branded can for the occasion, The Future’s So Bright Sparkling Lemonade (Big Ears edition).

The 2024 Big Ears Festival takes place March 21-24, 2024 in downtown Knoxville, and will connect nearly 200 venues within walking distance. Devil’s Foot and Friend of the Devil craft beverages will be available for sale to attendees throughout the festival’s venues, and the two brands have also conspired to provide complimentary non-alcoholic craft beverages for the performers, staff, and volunteers who put together the festival. This year’s festival headliners include Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste, André 3000, Rhiannon Giddens, Adrianne Lenker, and Laurie Anderson.

As the official cocktail sponsor of Big Ears, Friend of the Devil will serve two ready-to-drink canned cocktails at the festival. Friend of the Devil was launched in 2023 when the Devil’s Foot Beverage team partnered with Nippitaty Distillery (Charleston, SC) and Cultivated Cocktails (Asheville, NC) to create the Vodka Lemonade and the Carolina Mule. Each canned cocktail is approximately 8% ABV and will be available for purchase at the festival (by adults 21+ only).

“Providing our fans with exceptional ready-to-drink cocktails and non-alcoholic options adds an extra layer of enjoyment to their music-filled weekend,” says Casey Fox, Director of Development at Big Ears Festival. “Together with Devil’s Foot Beverage Company, we look forward to elevating the Big Ears experience in 2024.”

“Our roots go deep with music – both personally & professionally. Live music venues and events have been some of our best customers from the very beginning,” says Jacob Baumann, VP, lead designer and co-founder of Devil’s Foot and Friend of the Devil, who has played in Asheville-based bands for close to 20 years. “We are stoked to partner with venues to make sure customers have celebratory craft-brewed options in addition to alcohol.”

“We love that Big Ears is such a community-centric event in Knoxville, and includes so many different genres of live music. We’re proud to sponsor Big Ears as both the headlining non-alcoholic and cocktail sponsor,” says Ben Colvin, president and co-founder of Devil’s Foot and Friend of the Devil. “Whether you are drinking alcohol or not, everybody deserves to enjoy a beverage that is craft-brewed, celebratory, and delicious.”

About Devil’s Foot Beverage Company

Launched in 2017 by a group of friends in Asheville, NC, Devil’s Foot Beverage Company produces a full line of farm-to-can craft sodas using local and organic roots and fruits. Sweetened with real fruit, regionally sourced honey, and organic cane sugar, each Devil’s Foot soda is non-alcoholic and has 20 grams or less of sugar per can. A member of Conservation Alliance, Devil’s Foot is committed to creating sustainable solutions for every step of the production process, including re-homing the byproducts of the soda-making process, as well as collaborative local sourcing and supporting community-oriented non-profits.

About Friend of the Devil

Friend of the Devil is the brainchild of the brewers at Devil’s Foot Beverage Company, who originally started their brewing journey to make a ginger beer fit for their favorite craft spirits. After launching their farm-to-can craft sodas in 2017, the Asheville-based brewers decided to add a canned cocktail line in 2023. The RTD cocktail line highlights Carolina-made spirits, and currently includes a Carolina Mule and a Vodka Lemonade.

For More Information:

https://devilsfootbrew.com