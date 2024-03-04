Nirvana Works Launches Wise Monkey Rum

Nirvana Works International has officially announced the launch of Wise Monkey Indian Spiced Rum – a new addition to their lineup of unique blends.

After the success of their limited batch release, the purely-molasses based rum garnered quite the attention from rum fanatics. The latest offering from the award-winning brand brings in a truly Indian experience to add on to your bar collections.

With an all-organic spices’ infusion, the rum pays homage to the lesser credited land that celebrates both rum and spices – India. Speaking of the product, the Director of Nirvana Works, Mr. Jagdeep Singh says, “This blend has been a long time in the making, and honestly, I can say that it’s been worth every possible minute. It’s everything we’ve anticipated and wanted to offer to a crowd who’d appreciate a well-crafted spiced rum.”

Wise Monkey’s Indian Spiced Rum marks the third blend in their lineup which includes the Wise Monkey Café Rum and the Mauritius White Rum. Each of their blends uncovers a story of inspiring craftsmanship and innovation.

The Indian-inspired spirit is available for purchase at stores across Bahrain, Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Zambia. You can also purchase it online through their website.

About Nirvana Works

Nirvana Works are Master Distributors in the spirits, wines, and beverages industry. With over a decade of experience working with entry-level and legacy-brand names, they’ve been on a mission to bring to the world exceptional beverages and the stories of people who make them. As a part of which, they now have a global footprint with a presence across several key markets. Among the notable brands they’ve worked with include Red Horse Beer, Saigon Beer, Lavish, Wise Monkey Rum and a lot more.

For More Information:

https://wisemonkeyrum.com/