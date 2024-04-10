Takuma Inagawa Launches SummerFall – An Easy and Odd Sparkling Sake

Mission: By merging traditional craftsmanship with a modern sense of ease, SummerFall allows high-quality sake to break free from the outdated constraints of time and place.

About SummerFall: SummerFall is an easy and odd, sparkling sake—uniquely made with locally sourced California rice and enriched by wine fermentation methods. After earning global recognition for his creation of WAKAZE—the #1 sake in France—SummerFall founder Takuma Inagawa has expanded his mission of “sake for everyone” to the US, the most developed sake market outside of Japan. Handcrafted in California, SummerFall is made with white koji (vs yellow koji) and wine yeast (vs sake yeast), leading to a higher-acidity, easier-to-pair sake, seamlessly bridging cultures and introducing the 2000+-year-old beverage to a curious, yet notably newer, audience. Intentionally served in a can, the bubbly sake can be enjoyed anywhere and everywhere—from backyard barbeques to the beach—and pairs well with everything from a five-course meal to your favorite takeout menu. Low ABV, sustainably crafted, and free of additives and sulfites, SummerFall allows for casual, stress-free sipping. From years spent learning trade secrets from Japanese master sake brewers, to conquering France’s notoriously critical palate, Inagawa’s mission for SummerFall is to offer the US an innovative take on an ancestral drink by blending traditional Japanese brewing methods with West Coast ingredients.

Product Description:

Flavor details: SummerFall’s sparkling sake is crafted from California-local rice and fermented with wine cultures. Made with white koji yeast with no added lactic acid or S02, resulting in a naturally high acidity that makes it the perfect pairing for a variety of foods. The low-ABV bubbly drink is naturally gluten-free with notes of pear, citrus, underripe raspberry, and Sweet Tarts.

Packaging & design and Design details: The packaging, thoughtfully designed by Day Job (the creative agency behind brands like Recess and Fly by Jing) reflects the brand’s premium yet unpretentious point of view and at once integrates with Californian lifestyles and vintage aesthetics. A classic silver-metal base and a bold blue font stretch across the can and through SummerFall’s branded touch points throughout the entire consumer experience. The calligraphic brush script with monospace letterforms represents the changing of seasons, invoking a sense of nostalgia.

Why now? Many US consumers have never tried sake, and for those who have, it’s often reserved for the occasional visit to a Japanese restaurant—but things are shifting. The USA was the second most exported-to country in 2022—1st in total volume, with exports growing 144.8% from 2013 to 2023. Takuma Inagawa used innovative techniques to create SummerFall for this modern American consumer, merging his passion for the ancestral drink with his mission of “sake for everyone”.

Product specs:

Pricing: $6 can/ 4-pack for $23.99

ABV: 11%

Size: 8 oz, sold individually or in a 4-pack box

Launch Date: April 10, 2024

For More Information:

https://summerfallsake.com/