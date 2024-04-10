Tanqueray No. TEN Celebrates Exceptional Artistry with the Launch of Worldwide Residencies Showcasing the Best in Cocktail Creativity

Tanqueray No. TEN announces a season of bartender residencies across the globe to present a window into exceptional cocktails. The launch of Tanqueray No. TEN residencies kicks off with a hospitality experience sketched by Tanqueray No. TEN global brand partner Stanley Tucci and Director of Mixology Ago Perrone at The Connaught Bar in London. Serving as an invitation to be immersed in the craftsmanship of cocktail makers worldwide, Tanqueray No. TEN’s residencies are where lovers of cocktail culture can witness their artistry unfold to ‘Make it a TEN’.

The residencies feature top bartending talent, known as the Tastemakers of Tanqueray No. TEN, which include Ago Perrone from The Connaught Bar, Giulia Cuccurullo from The Artesian, Keila Urzaiz de Calignon and Yoann Tarditi from Satan’s Whiskers, Matteo Di Ienno, leading cocktail and botanical expert from Italy, Oisin Kelly from The Sidecar at The Westbury Hotel, Andy Ferreria from Cask in Cork, Emily Doherty from The Merchant Hotel Cocktail Bar in Northern Ireland, award-winning independent bartender Tiffanie Barriere from the USA, and more.

These leading bartenders put Tanqueray No. TEN at the pinnacle of cocktail culture around the world. As Tanqueray No. TEN’s season of cocktail celebration spreads worldwide, cocktail hubs across cities will ignite with activity. Become immersed in the creative artistry behind the bar as Tanqueray No. TEN draws aficionados into the living notebooks of these tastemakers, and shines a light on their creative processes, while honouring the craft of bartending with partnerships born from a shared love of cocktail artistry.

The inaugural residency will delve into the friendship and dialogue between two of Tanqueray’s esteemed tastemakers, Ago Perrone and Stanley Tucci, who collaborated to create a bespoke experience at The Connaught Bar. The two first met when Stanley attended a “guest shift” at The Connaught Bar where he learned expert techniques from the ‘master of the martini’, and took his at-home cocktail ventures to the next level. Stanley shared his inspiration for the experience, expressed in the form of thoughtful sketches, celebrating the botanical artisanship of Tanqueray No. TEN, which was then developed into a bespoke cocktail creation by Ago.

Stanley says: “Cocktail making is a unique craft, that welcomes curious and inventive minds to push the boundaries of flavour and hospitality. I’m delighted to partner with Tanqueray No. TEN to celebrate bartenders as the true artists that they are, with cocktail residencies across the world. The new bottle is a beautiful homage to the brand’s heritage, craft and longstanding place in the world of bartending.”

Ago and Stanley crafted a Tanqueray No. TEN cocktail that can be tailored to preferred taste profiles. It draws from the cocktail Stanley is known best for – a negroni – and a martini, and guests of The Connaught Bar can expect a Tanqueray No. TEN experience like no other. Named ‘The TENacious,’ this cocktail highlights the essence of an Italian summer using a special ‘StaAgo Mix’ of dry vermouth, sweet vermouth and bitters. The bespoke illustrations by Stanley tell the story of the artistry behind the drink, which will be feature on a limited-edition menu at The Connaught.

The residency at The Connaught Bar kicks off a series of creative collaborations and pop-ups globally. In Italy, Tanqueray No. TEN will bring signature serves to events in partnership with Alessi and Wallpaper* at Milan Design Week. In Ireland, Tanqueray No. TEN is partnering with top Irish bartenders and Tanqueray No. TEN Tastemakers to host cocktail residencies and exclusive events.

The newly designed Tanqueray No. TEN bottle serves as the backdrop for the series of celebratory residencies, which was created to honour the artistry of the liquid and the cocktails made using it. Tanqueray No. TEN’s new bottle features a copper cap with a citrus grater texture as a homage to the miniature Tiny Ten still. The light translucent green bottle holds a citrus press shaped glass structure at the base of the bottle, a tribute to the whole citrus fruit used in the Tanqueray No. TEN distillation process. The bottle’s new ten faceted design and red wax seal aptly celebrates this liquid artisanship from Charles Tanqueray & Co.

“Tanqueray No. TEN has always pioneered bringing gin to new levels, and this stunning new bottle is a testament to our craft. Using whole citrus fruits to capture the ‘citrus heart’ in our historic Tiny Ten still sets us apart from other gin distillations, making this the perfect element for the zenith of cocktail making excellence. The gin’s unique balance and refreshing taste are key to creating balanced drinks. It’s a delight to see how it’s used in the best drinks in the world,” says Master Distiller, Terry Fraser.

Additional cocktail residencies will unfurl across the UK at Bistrotheque, The Artesian, and Satan’s Whiskers, and in Ireland at The Sidecar at the Westbury Hotel, Cask in Cork and The Merchant Hotel, Belfast. More will be announced in Italy as the season of celebration continues. With the arrival of the new Tanqueray No. TEN bottle in the U.S. this summer, Tanqueray will curate experiences in partnership with Tiffanie Barriere that invite the trade community and spirits enthusiasts into the vibrant and emerging world of gin.

However cocktail fans choose to enjoy, Tanqueray No. TEN, reminds everyone to please enjoy responsibly. Tanqueray No. TEN is available to purchase at major retailers and independent stores, and on thebar.com.

