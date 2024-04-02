Tip Top Proper Cocktails Announces Latest 100ml Classic Canned Cocktail: Mai Tai

ATLANTA, Ga.— Tip Top Proper Cocktailsis excited to announce its latest prepared cocktail: the Mai Tai. Making its debut by popular demand, the legendary refresher was the #1 most requested new cocktail by Tip Top consumers and is one of the world’s most recognizable tropical drinks. The springtime launch of the brand’s eleventh cocktail was no accident, as the first sip of this rich, refreshing, and breezy Mai Tai instantly transports you to a tropical paradise. This Mai Tai release is the first in a string of rapid cocktail innovation coming to the market from Tip Top in 2024, comprised of both classic and modern classic cocktails.

“In tropical drink culture, the Mai Tai is as iconic as the Martini. As cocktails have gone through their many phases, the Mai Tai is a drink that has stood the test of time,” says Tip Top’s Recipe Developer, Miles Macquarrie. He adds, “It’s strong yet refreshing. It’s memorable, and when executed well, it’s proof that the best drinks are more than the sum of their parts.”

Tip Top’s 100ml classic canned cocktail recipes are developed by seven-time James Beard Award nominated bartender Miles Macquarrie (of Atlanta’s Kimball House). Small but full strength, Tip Top has received national acclaim and earned top industry awards for its always balanced, never-too-sweet collection of classic cocktails, which, in addition to the Mai Tai, also includes the Stirred Line (Boulevardier, Gin Martini, Manhattan, Negroni, and Old Fashioned) and the Shaken Line (Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, Espresso Martini, Jungle Bird, and Margarita).

“Historically, my experience with Mai Tais has?been hit or miss,” says Tip Top Co-Founder Neal Cohen.?“Our version?hits because it’s more like a rich, rum-forward daiquiri than some others that drink like a sweet, fruit punch concoction.”

The Mai Tai, the latest addition to Tip Top’s Shaken line of products, is celebrated for its refreshing tropical allure, long relegated to island getaways. The original recipe was created in the 1940s by Trader Vic himself, Victor Bergeron. With just four ingredients – Rum, Lime, Curaçao, and Orgeat – Tip Top’s Mai Tai is simple yet complex and has stood the test of time for cocktail newbies and aficionados alike. Curaçao and fresh lime provide a familiar citrus kick, while the Orgeat adds a toasty finish, rounding out the smooth yet punchy cocktail. Further spotlighting the tropics is Tip Top’s signature rum blend, which features silver, Jamaican pot still, and barrel aged rums and is also found in the brand’s beloved Daiquiri and Jungle Bird cocktails. Tip Top’s Mai Tai can and should be enjoyed outside of a resort.

Through the end of May, 10% of proceeds from online sales of Tip Top’s Mai Tai will be donated to the Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund, which provides financial assistance to the hardworking restaurant, bar, and hospitality workers impacted by the devastating Maui wildfires.

MAI TAI:

Rum– Lime– Curaçao– Orgeat

26% ABV (52 Proof) | OK Kosher Certified

Tasting Notes: Fresh Sugar Cane, Mandarin, Marzipan, and Toasted Almond

Mai Tai 4-packs and individual cans are now available in retail stores and bars in select states. Online orders for shipping to 40 states can be placed now via Tip Top’s website.

About Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails is an award-winning, ready-to-enjoy classic cocktail brand founded in 2018 by childhood friends and music industry veterans Neal Cohen and Yoni Reisman. After years producing large-scale events and festivals, the two discovered something was missing from the market: convenient, high-quality, classic cocktails. Enlisting the help of Atlanta bartender and seven-time James Beard Award nominee Miles Macquarrie (of Kimball House) to develop the recipes, the team has created eleven 100ml canned low-ball classic cocktail recipes: Boulevardier, Gin Martini, Manhattan, Negroni, and Old Fashioned (Stirred) and Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, Espresso Martini, Jungle Bird, Mai Tai, and Margarita (Shaken). Tip Top is shaking up the prepared cocktail space, leading the category with innovative takes on classic cocktails and award-winning recipes. Tip Top Proper Cocktails are available in retail and package stores, restaurants, and bars in over 20 states; the products are also available for shipping to 40 states nationwide via online purchase at tiptopcocktails.com. Frequent flyers can also enjoy the Tip Top Old Fashioned and Margarita aboard Delta Air Lines flights.

For More Information:

https://tiptopcocktails.com/products/mai-tai