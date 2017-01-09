AquaBall Distribution Expands DSD Partners

IRVINE, CA (Marketwired – December 29, 2016) — True Drinks, Inc., makers of AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water, the healthiest children’s beverage on the market with no sugar, preservatives, calories, or artificial flavors, today announced an update on the development of its DSD network.

True Drinks has made great progress in building out its DSD (Direct Store Distribution) Network since the new preservative-free formulation of AquaBall was introduced to the market in June 2016. As of December 28, 2016, True Drinks has engaged over 75 DSD partners in 44 states. A number of these distributors will be receiving their first deliveries in the first quarter of 2017 as AquaBall hits the shelves of national and regional grocery and convenience chains during shelf resets.

Jeff Culbertson, Executive Vice President of Sales of True Drinks, commented, “As our national accounts team has been expanding our grocery and convenience distribution, our regional managers have been working hard to engage leading independent distributor partners to deliver AquaBall to these accounts. Our managers will also work with these distributor partners to bring AquaBall to the smaller stores and chains that they service. I’m both proud and amazed at the job they have done to prepare True Drinks for great success in 2017.”

About True Drinks, Inc.

True Drinks (OTC PINK: TRUU) is a healthy beverage provider with licensing agreements with Disney and Marvel for use of their characters on its proprietary, patented bottles. AquaBall™ is a naturally flavored, vitamin-enhanced, zero- calorie, dye-free, sugar-free alternative to juice and soda. AquaBall™ is currently available in four flavors: orange, grape, fruit punch and berry. Their target consumers: kids, young adults, and their guardians, are attracted to the product by the entertainment and media characters on the bottle and continue to consume the beverage because of its healthy benefits and great taste. For more information, please visit www.aquaballdrink.com and www.truedrinks.com. Investor information can be found at www.truedrinks.com/investor-relations/. Proudly made in the USA.