Kill Cliff Launches “Kill The Quit” Campaign

The Kill Cliff Recovery Drinks that have helped elite fitness athletes and CrossFit Games competitors in their training is launching a new campaign, new website, and new can design to help Americans stick to their New Year’s goals to improve their health and fitness. This year is all about “Kill The Quit.”

The new Kill The Quit campaign highlights Kill Cliff’s team of athletes — including 2016 “Fittest Man in the World” Mat Fraser — but also features people getting out and Killin’ It in their own way to improve their fitness. The campaign produced in partnership with agency Erwin Penland is breaking at the Miami Fitness Festival this weekend and will be rolling out in gyms and online starting in February.

“We view all of the people who drink Kill Cliff as athletes,” said Chris Irwin, Kill Cliff President and former Navy SEAL. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re CrossFit Games Champion, a parent hitting Life Time Fitness at 5AM, or someone swinging your first kettlebell. If you are starting 2017 and unleashing your inner athlete, you’re going to be sore. Our drinks help people recover and give them one less reason to quit.”

In addition to the new campaign, Kill Cliff is making improvements to its website and package design. Starting this month, the website, www.killcliff.com, and all five flavors of clean recovery and hydration drinks will clearly communicate the product benefits of low calories, no sugar, no artificial flavors, no artificial sweeteners, and non-GMO.

“There are a lot of sports drinks and beverages in the market that have tons of sugar and other junk in them,” Irwin said. “We wanted our drinks to be a cleaner alternative without the negatives. My wife and I won’t give our kids soda or traditional sports drinks, but Kill Cliff is clean enough for all of us.”

Kill Cliff will be ‘killing it’ in 2017 alongside its consumers as the company expands its distribution from its core gym and specialty nutrition partnerships to placement in natural grocery sets and several new online retailers.